World-class rugby action at Padang next month

Sports fans can expect an action-packed weekend of world-class rugby action from Nov 3 to 5 at the Padang, where the Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens (SCC7s) will take place.

The event - Asia's longest -running international club rugby sevens tournament - turns 70 this year and will feature 16 top teams competing for the prestigious Ablitt Cup.

They include six-time champion Daveta from Fiji, development sides from France, Hong Kong and Sweden, Papua New Guinea's InterOil Turagu, Japan's Tamariva, 2014 winners Borneo Eagles from Malaysia and Tribe 7s Australia.

Daveta boast several members of the historic Rio Olympic 7s gold-medal winning squad.

The SCC7s has seen legends such as the late Jonah Lomu, New Zealand Rugby World Cup Sevens winning captain Eric Rush and All Blacks' Hall of Famer Tana Umaga grace the Padang on their ascendancy to rugby stardom.

A crowd winner during this year's SCC Sevens will be the famed Guinness Bar in the public gallery that stretches the entire field, making it the longest in the region.

While adults enjoy pints of Guinness fresh from the tap, children will have a rumbling good time at the Kids Zone complete with inflatables, play areas with chaperones and enjoy free pop corn and candy floss. There are also free rugby clinics.

Besides the Ablitt Cup, the three-day tournament will also feature schools, college, mini rugby and corporate touch competitions with all ticketing proceeds going back to local rugby development.

FYI

WHAT: SCC International Rugby Sevens

WHEN: Nov 3 (Fri) to Nov 5 (Sun)

WHERE: Padang

TICKETS: Early-bird tickets, priced at $20 for an adult three-day pass and $10 for under-18s and full-time national servicemen, are on sale at www.apactix.com. An adult pass will cost $30 at the door from Nov 3. All tickets exclude a $1 booking fee.