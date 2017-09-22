Wozniacki survives scare

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki clawed her way into the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals yesterday, narrowly avoiding the fate fourth seed Johanna Konta earlier suffered in Tokyo.

Former world No. 1 Wozniacki recovered from a break down in the final set to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 after finding her mojo just in time.

The third seed, a two-time Pan Pacific winner chasing her 26th career title, stormed through the second set to level the match with an ace before inexplicably allowing Rogers to open a 3-0 lead in the decider.

But Wozniacki came roaring back, punching a backhand deep into the corner to turn the tide and spark a purple patch of form where the Dane suddenly began smashing winners from all angles.

Rogers had no answer to Wozniacki's unerring accuracy thereafter and the world No. 6 finished her off with a looping forehand the American could only dump into the net.

Wozniacki will face Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in the last eight after the fifth seed thrashed Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-2 in just 68 minutes.

"It definitely wasn't easy," Wozniacki said.

"(Rogers) has a big serve and she played really aggressively. I'm just happy I managed to turn it around."

Konta, who crashed out in the first round of the US Open last month, again paid for her profligacy as she was upset 7-5, 7-6 by Czech Barbora Strycova to become the first major casualty in Tokyo.