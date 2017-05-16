Yankees retire Jeter's jersey
The New York Yankees retired former captain Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey before a packed Yankee Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 42-year-old was feted in an emotional ceremony before a star-studded group, including family, former teammates and other Major League Baseball legends.
Jeter became the 22nd Yankee to have his number retired, and his No. 2 will now be immortalised in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, alongside Babe Ruth's No. 3 and Lou Gehrig's No. 4.
"I got a chance to play for a first-class organisation and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports," Jeter said.
"When you play here in New York for 20 years, I learned that time flies, memories fade, but family is forever. And I'll be eternally grateful to be part of the Yankees family."
The Yankees presented Jeter with a 14-karat white gold ring that listed his achievements.
He was also given a framed replica of the plaque that will be placed in Monument Park. - AFP