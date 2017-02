Yeo's has ended its co-title sponsorship of the S.League, in a joint statement sent out last night.

The food and beverage company has been the co-title sponsor of the local professional league for the last 13 seasons, and introduced initiatives such as the H-TWO-O Dream Team series.

Earlier this month, the league's other co-title sponsor, life insurance company Great Eastern, renewed their deal with the S.League for another two years, for close to S$1 million.