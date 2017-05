Singapore's keglers dominated the youth girls' open finals at the Philippine International Open in Manila yesterday.

Jermaine Seah edged out Iliya Syamim for the title, as Amabel Chua finished third.

Charlene Lim, Fiona Yew and Jenae Wee came in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

In the youth boys' open category, Singaporean Keith Tan finished runner-up as his compatriot Ahmad Safwan took third place.

The teams return to Singapore today.

- JOLENE ANG