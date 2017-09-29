3 jockeys and 8 rookies granted licences until end of year

New Zealander Craig Grylls has had his Kranji licence extended until Dec 31.

Three jockeys and eight apprentice jockeys have been granted licences by the Singapore Turf Club for the remainder of the 2017 racing season, effective from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

New Zealand jockey Craig Grylls, 27, is among the jockeys whose licences have been renewed.

He was originally licensed for three months, from mid-July upon obtaining his work permit, and will now stay until the end of the year.

The son of former leading New Zealand jockey Gary Grylls has chalked up more than 700 winners in 11 years of riding, including seven at Group 1 level, and 15 at Group 2 and 3 level.

Grylls, who goes to scale at 53kg, has ridden in Australia and Macau.

In Singapore, he has ridden five winners from 84 rides.

The other two jockeys with renewed licences are Erasmus Aslam and Zuriman Zulkifli.

Two of the eight apprentices, namely Muhammad Noh Senari and Muhammad Hanafi Noorman, are being granted new licences. The duo are indentured to trainers Saimee Jumaat and Mark Walker respectively.

The rest have had their licences renewed. They are Chin Chee Seng (trainer Daniel Meagher), Muhammad Nuh Mohamed Komari (Cliff Brown), Nurshahril Nordin (Alwin Tan), Muhammad Syed Zainal (Mark Walker), Shafrizal Saleh (Michael Clements) and Dellorto Pregasam (James Peters).