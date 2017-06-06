40-1 outsider clinches Epsom Derby

Jockey Padraig Beggy won the Epsom Derby with his first ride in the race on Saturday, delivering a blistering finish on outsider WINGS OF EAGLES to give trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth win in the blue riband of English flat racing.

Beggy, tasting victory for just the fourth time since 2015, brought Wings Of Eagles from the clouds to win at 40-1 to deny the most fancied of O'Brien's six runners Cliffs Of Moher (5-1), with the Frankie Dettori-ridden 7-2 favourite Cracksman, third.

Victory moved O'Brien level with late legendary namesake Vincent O'Brien and to within one of the trainer's record held by the trio of Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling.

Beggy, who has endured some really dark days being slapped with a one-year ban in Australia for a positive test for cocaine, won in front of Queen Elizabeth II to take the richest ever prize in English racing of £931,000 (S$1.65 million) by three-quarters of a length.

"My first ride, but you always have a chance, don't worry about the price with an Aidan O'Brien runner," said 31-year-old Beggy on his way back to the winner's enclosure.