50-1 outsider Boom Time zips home in Caulfield Cup

The Australian-trained Boom Time finished strongly to pull off an upset win in the A$3 million (S$3.18 million) Group 1 BMW Caulfield Cup over 2,400m in Melbourne on Saturday.

A 50-1 longshot, Boom Time beat home Single Gaze (30-1) by one-and-a-quarter lengths, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained race favourite Johannes Vermeer taking third.

It was a third Caulfield Cup victory for Boom Time's co-trainer David Hayes, following his earlier successes with Fraar in 1993 and Tawqeet in 2006.

Former Irish stayer Sir Isaac Newton set off at a cracking early pace and held a 10-length lead at the halfway point but was quickly reeled in at the home turn.

Jockey Cory Parish produced a masterful ride on Boom Time, switching the six-year-old back to the inside and finding an opening for him to sprint clear of the field and win.

The Caulfield Cup is one of the major lead-up races to the A$6.25 million (S$6.6m) Emirates Melbourne Cup over the gruelling 3,200m at Flemington on Nov 7.

Boom Time has been given a 1kg penalty for the Group 1 race.

So far, 11 horses have achieved the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double. They include Poseidon (1906), Rising fast (1954), Galilee (1966) and Might And Power (1997).