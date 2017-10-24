Racing

50-1 outsider Boom Time zips home in Caulfield Cup

Oct 24, 2017 06:00 am

The Australian-trained Boom Time finished strongly to pull off an upset win in the A$3 million (S$3.18 million) Group 1 BMW Caulfield Cup over 2,400m in Melbourne on Saturday.

A 50-1 longshot, Boom Time beat home Single Gaze (30-1) by one-and-a-quarter lengths, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained race favourite Johannes Vermeer taking third.

It was a third Caulfield Cup victory for Boom Time's co-trainer David Hayes, following his earlier successes with Fraar in 1993 and Tawqeet in 2006.

Former Irish stayer Sir Isaac Newton set off at a cracking early pace and held a 10-length lead at the halfway point but was quickly reeled in at the home turn.

Jockey Cory Parish produced a masterful ride on Boom Time, switching the six-year-old back to the inside and finding an opening for him to sprint clear of the field and win.

The Caulfield Cup is one of the major lead-up races to the A$6.25 million (S$6.6m) Emirates Melbourne Cup over the gruelling 3,200m at Flemington on Nov 7.

Lim’s Magic fends off Humdinger (No. 3) in the last race at Kranji on Sunday.
Racing

Gray misses Raffles Cup but gets a four-timer

Boom Time has been given a 1kg penalty for the Group 1 race.

So far, 11 horses have achieved the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double. They include Poseidon (1906), Rising fast (1954), Galilee (1966) and Might And Power (1997).

- WIRE SERVICES

Racing