Able Pins can nail it soon
Baertschiger's galloper perks up in blinkers trial
Able Pins has always looked good - strong and muscular - and has been supported a couple of times before but he has disappointed so far.
His best from five starts was a third two runs back on Jan 21. In that Maiden event over 1,200m on turf, he finished one-and-three-quarter lengths behind Paragon Star, who clocked a decent 1min 10.48sec.
But his fortune could change soon, judging by the way he cruised to the post in his blinkers test at Kranji yesterday morning. He won it with a ton in hand.
The Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred showed plenty of toe and kept increasing his lead. All the while, his rider, Matthew Kellady, kept him on a tight leash.
In the end, he won by two lengths and it could have been more and in a faster time than the 1min 01.21sec recorded for the Poly 1,000m.
Obviously, the blinkers have perked him up and he should be closely monitored. After all, he is still a maiden and is low enough to prove his worth soon.
