Absolute Miracle can only get better

Absolute Miracle (4), ridden by Danny Beasley, has got just falls short of beating White Hunter.

Like we have become so accustomed to see in his races, ABSOLUTE MIRACLE saved the best for last at the trials on a wet Tuesday morning. And although it wasn't enough for him to claim victory, it must be said, he was gallant in defeat.

This is how it all panned out.

Out of the gates on even terms, he quickly dropped back through he field, thereby allowing White Hunter, Got Luck and Classified to go hell for leather as they jostled for the lead.

Where was Absolute Miracle? He was content to do without the swagger and stayed near last.

With 300m to go and with White Hunter and Got Luck lifting the tempo and upping the stakes, we watched and waited for Absolute Miracle to fashion something positive.

We didn't have long to wait. Two hundred metres to travel and seemingly snookered behind a wall of runners, Danny Beasley began to plot a run. Spotting daylight between Got Luck and Chase, Beasley summoned an effort from his mount.

Absolute Miracle knew what was wanted of him. Taking the opening, he charged home - burning up the track over those last 50m.

For a while it looked like he was going to win. Then he wasn't. Then he couldn't.

White Hunter, under a good hold, had the momentum and plenty of spring in his gallop and Beasley had to settle for second spot, finishing at the withers of the winner.

Kudos to White Hunter. Like an honest brawler, he never looked like he was going to lose. But full marks to Absolute Miracle for the way he came grinding up the stretch.

Trained by Alwin Tan, Absolute Miracle could turn out to be one of the "finds" of the 2017 season.

Of his four starts this year, he has won three. After winning in a canter on Jan 29, the four-year-old showed on Feb 24 that he game for a fight when he came from fifth with 75m remaining to eyeball and then beat Battle Of Troy with a lunge to the line.

That day, his effort brought theatre to the game - and the gambling dollar had nothing to do with it.

Far from the finished product, we're only now beginning to see the iron in his soul and the steel in his eye.

No point telling you to watch him when he next goes to the races.

After all, even now it is hard to keep your eyes off him.