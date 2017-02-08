Absolute Miracle shines
That last win, which was also his last start, was a gem. Not so much a work of art but as inspiring as they come.
Parked behind a posse for that entire trip down the back stretch, his jockey Danny Beasley was coolness personified.
Into the straight and fanning out for that run home, ABSOLUTE MIRACLE still had his work cut out for him. Dance In The Wind and Sand Bank were going hell for leather in front and had stolen lengths on the Alwin Tan-trained runner.
But, no sooner were they at the 300m mark when Absolute Miracle spotted daylight when the front pack on heavy legs began to tire fast.
Beasley went for the opening and, just like that, it was all over. Absolute Miracle had absolute control of the situation and he careened away to win by almost four and a half lengths.
That was less than a fortnight ago and Absolute Miracle showed on the training track yesterday morning that he had lost none of that sparkle and looks in that sort of condition which could only spell another victory.
The four-year-old had Shadow Of War for company over that 600m spin.
As it turned out, Absolute Miracle was in such control of the workout that, after allowing Shadow Of War a "slight handicap", he left his galloping companion chasing shadows. The two-time winner would clock 37.2 sec for the trip.
Absolute Miracle takes pride of place in Sunday's Class 3 sprint over the 1,400m. It's a talented field he comes up against but it still wouldn't surprise one bit if he gets his hat-trick.
ACE KING, another one of Kranji's young phenoms, was all speed in his workout yesterday. With Glen Boss on the reins, he pounded the ground to run the 600m in 36.6sec.
It was a fine piece of work by Theo Kieser-trained youngster who, from just three starts has notched up a win and two seconds - the last one coming less than three weeks ago when beaten by the fast-finishing Supernova in a 1,400m race on the grass.
The son of Swiss Ace finds himself in a winnable race on Sunday. It's a Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the 1,400m and we reckon he's in good enough condition to enhance the already glowing reputation of his sire.
Canada comes to Kranji
Come Friday, the Level 4 function rooms of the Singapore Racecourse will be decked out with maple leaf motifs as it plays host to the annual "Canada Night at the Races".
The High Commissioner of Canada, Her Excellency Lynn McDonald, will grace the occasion as its Guest-of-Honour.
Ian Wilson, President of Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore said, "We are delighted to be celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary as well as our 12th consecutive year hosting Canada Night at the Races at the Singapore Turf Club.
"This annual event, which is supported by the Five Pillars of Canada in Singapore, achieved record attendance last year and is one of the largest events in the Canadian Community.
"We look forward to another wonderful evening this year and to welcoming our new High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Lynn McDonald, to her very first Canada Night at the Races."
Simon Leong, Senior Vice President (Corporate Services), Singapore Turf Club, added: "We are delighted to continue working with our Canadian friends for another edition of Canada Night at the Races.
"The Singapore Turf Club would like to take this opportunity to wish Canada a very happy anniversary and to its continued success into the future."
Gallops by horses engaged on Friday
OPEN STAKES - 1,400m: Debt Collector * (M Rodd) 39.2. One Rar 37.9. Kirks Ryker * (B Vorster) canter/37.2.
MONDAY: Quechua (Vorster) canter/37.8. Laughing Gravy canter/40.8. Born To Fly (I Amirul) 38.9. Rafaello (Vorster) 35.7.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M: Valbuena (G Boss) canter/43.5. Mighty Emperor * 42.1. Super Joe 42.1. The Jeuneyman canter/39.2.
MONDAY: Ride Of Valkyries * (MM Firdaus) canter/37.7. Kate's Keeper 38.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M: Lim's Sincere pace work. Royal Easter 39.1. Mr Fatkid * (Rodd) 38.2. Ocean Master (T* Koh) 35.9. Dash Of Class 38.8.
MONDAY: Royal Guard * (M Kellady) 37.7.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M: Be Bold * 38.7. Zippy General (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Mastermind (B Woodworth) canter/38.2. Elise (Woodworth) 35.9. Lucky Sugar 36.8.
MONDAY: Knight Judge * 37.7.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M: Ladrone * (Kellady) 37.5. Mighty Man (T See) 40.2. Court Case (R Shafiq) canter/44.5. Pratt Street (Boss) canter/38. Flying Shadow * (A Munro) 36.8.
MONDAY: Lim's Racer * 37.7. Lizaz (Amirul) 39.4. Astrospeed pace work/35.7.
NOVICE - 1,200M: Sir Isaac * (Rodd) 38.7. * aytham canter/45. Mr Dreamman 43.7. Aotearoa * (M Nunes) canter/39.6. Auspicious Ace * (Shafiq) 43.1 Forever Young * 37.2.
MONDAY: Paperback Trooper 42.4. Countofmontecristo * (K Toh) 43.3. Brilliant One 38.5. Lim's Sparkle pace work.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M: * oly Thomas (I Azhar) pace work. Key On Kodiac 39.2. Silver King * (Firdaus) 36.9. Archer Company 38.9. Perfect Challenger (O Placais) 36.9.
MONDAY: Double Cash canter/39.3.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M: Jet Striker 37.9. Meaisin (Boss) 38.6. Super Red (O Chavez) 38.8. Magic Paint 38.2. Golden Jade (S Anandan) canter/39.9.
MONDAY: Peregrine Falcon canter/37.4.
MAIDEN - 1,200M: The Golden Goat * (Placais) 39.5. Major Improvement (Boss) 39.2. Changbai Mountain * (Powell) 37.7. * appy Baby * 38.7. Smiddy Byrne * (Kellady) 37.7. Lim's Control (R Zawari) canter/44.5. Perfect Prize * 36.8. Great Ninth 38.4. * erecomesmymoney (Koh) 43.3.
MONDAY: Libeccio 39.2.
Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,200M: Cavallo (S John) 39.8. Knight Wager pace work/gallop. Dragonhead (M Zaki) 39. Famous Artist (CC Wong) barrier/37.6.
MONDAY: Storm Trooper * canter/36.1.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M: Absolute Miracle * * (D Beasley) 37.2. Al Green * (V Duric) 38.6. Supernova * (Z Zuriman) canter/37.9.
MONDAY: Winning Cause (Vorster) canter/35.8.
OPEN BENC* MARK 67 - 1,600M: Catch Me Great canter/39.1. Taramea 37.7. Neo's Classic (Koh) 404.
OPEN BENC* MARK - 1,200M: Longhu * (J Powell) 37.7. Zip A Dee Doo Dah 38.4. Ninetyseven Gold * (Munro) 36.4. Pusaka (R Azhar) 41.6. Conilad * (Boss) 37.7. Optimus * (Duric) 41.2.
MONDAY: Elusive Emperor * canter/36.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M: Muscular Captain * (Placais) 38.1. Perfect Commando * (Koh) 37.1.
MONDAY: Quicksilver (Firdaus) canter/35.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M: Sand Bank * 36.2. Ace King * (Boss) 36.6. Ocean General (Koh) 39.9.
MONDAY: Mighty Glory (Firdaus) 35.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M: Dragon Seal 38.6. Nation Theatre (Salim) barrier.47.1. Wonderful Era 36.8. Powerful As Wind 38.6.
MONDAY: General Conatus * 38.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M: Astro Man * (Beasley) 41.3. Perkins (Amirul) 36.9. Invincible Man 38.4. Smart Master * (John) 37.2. Baymax (T See) 39.2.
MONDAY: Lim's Battle * 38.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M: Knight * arlook (CC Wong) canter/40.8. King Cross 36.8. Real Goodman 36.9. Oasis Spur (Koh) 39.7.
MONDAY: Present Arms canter/37.5. Yue Yuan 37.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M: * igh Street (Boss) barrier/37.9. Anghiari (Y Salim) canter 37.7. Three Lions (Boss) canter/37.7. Taichi Belt * (Duric) 39.7. El Don * 37.7. Darci's Boy (Zuriman) canter/37.4. Red Riding Wood canter/38.
INITIATION - 1,400M: Eastern Victory (Woodworth) barrier/36.4. Ground Control pace work. Mount 41.9. Red Duke * (R Azhar) 39.9. Dontlookdownonme * (Salim) 38.4. Scorpio 38.7. Military Might 36.1.