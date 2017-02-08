Absolute Miracle shines

That last win, which was also his last start, was a gem. Not so much a work of art but as inspiring as they come.

Parked behind a posse for that entire trip down the back stretch, his jockey Danny Beasley was coolness personified.

Into the straight and fanning out for that run home, ABSOLUTE MIRACLE still had his work cut out for him. Dance In The Wind and Sand Bank were going hell for leather in front and had stolen lengths on the Alwin Tan-trained runner.

But, no sooner were they at the 300m mark when Absolute Miracle spotted daylight when the front pack on heavy legs began to tire fast.

Beasley went for the opening and, just like that, it was all over. Absolute Miracle had absolute control of the situation and he careened away to win by almost four and a half lengths.

That was less than a fortnight ago and Absolute Miracle showed on the training track yesterday morning that he had lost none of that sparkle and looks in that sort of condition which could only spell another victory.

The four-year-old had Shadow Of War for company over that 600m spin.

As it turned out, Absolute Miracle was in such control of the workout that, after allowing Shadow Of War a "slight handicap", he left his galloping companion chasing shadows. The two-time winner would clock 37.2 sec for the trip.

Absolute Miracle takes pride of place in Sunday's Class 3 sprint over the 1,400m. It's a talented field he comes up against but it still wouldn't surprise one bit if he gets his hat-trick.

ACE KING, another one of Kranji's young phenoms, was all speed in his workout yesterday. With Glen Boss on the reins, he pounded the ground to run the 600m in 36.6sec.

It was a fine piece of work by Theo Kieser-trained youngster who, from just three starts has notched up a win and two seconds - the last one coming less than three weeks ago when beaten by the fast-finishing Supernova in a 1,400m race on the grass.

The son of Swiss Ace finds himself in a winnable race on Sunday. It's a Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the 1,400m and we reckon he's in good enough condition to enhance the already glowing reputation of his sire.