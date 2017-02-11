Racing

Ace King set to rule again

trackwork Ace King beating Sir Isaac in his debut on Nov 18 last year.TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore Sunday preview

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Feb 11, 2017 06:00 am

If there's a prize for consistency, ACE KING will, for sure, be one of the recipients.

Just look at what he has done so far - in his trials and races.

The Theo Kieser-trained promising three-year-old has a win and two seconds in his trials, ditto the races.

Such a record underlines the traits of a good and genuine racehorse, so today in Race 3, Ace King looks set to reign again in a rather weak Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,400m.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has all the ticks in the right places. He has been burning up the training track, he has a handy 55.5kg and he is drawn well in gate 3.

One who possesses bright early pace, jockey Glen Boss can slot him into a nice spot and go for the kill in the straight.

Boss is no stranger to the horse, having ridden the bay gelding to his last-start half-length second over the same 1,400m trip. Mind you, the winner Supernova clocked a swift 1min 21.94sec.

Before that, Ace King also finished second to Southern Dragon over the same journey with apprentice MM Firdaus aboard.

In his debut, he showed promise with a fast-run victory over 1,200m by beating Sir Isaac, who came out to score in his next outing.

Looking through the list of his rivals, I would say only bad luck can deny Ace King of his second victory today.

Except for last-start winner Constance's Spirit, there is no other horse with a nice form figure beside their names.

Although winning form is good form, I think Constance's Spirit will find it hard to topple Ace King. After all, his winning time was just moderate, 1:23.61.

For second, I throw in topweight Sand Bank, a two-time winner over the 1,400m distance.

The Steven Burridge-trained five-year-old may have finished a nine-length 11th (at three-figure odds) last time out but do remember the winner Absolute Miracle, who is flying at the moment, clocked 1:21.89.

That was in an Open Benchmark 67 race and this is an easier Class 4. A run previous in an even higher Open Benchmark 74 race, Sand Bank was beaten by just a neck by the up-and-coming Skywalk, who clocked 1:10.30 for the 1,200m trip.

So, it is worthwhile forecasting Sand Bank with Ace King, and throw in Constance's Spirit in the tierce.

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
