Afdeek can make amends

RACE 1 (1,400M)

If reserve (17) GRETO gets into the race, then three runners could fight it out. Otherwise, it should be between (2) FLYING RUSSIAN, who needed his last race and deserves his win, and filly (13) GO THULI GO, who found problems last time out.

(1) WITCH KING ran a flat second-up after a break and could get back on track.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) TIDAL TUSSLE was rested after being impeded last outing and could get into the money.

(3) SHAKESPEARE INLOVE needed her last outing.

(4) ROMAN BALLERINA went too fast early last time out and, if has cover, could go in.

(6) ZULU DAWN and reserve (15) KICK BUTT could earn.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) LIQUIDORE eased in the betting on debut but wasn't disgraced. She comes off a break and goes over further ground. If ready, she could take honours.

(11) PATH OF EDEN was fancied on debut. She, too, comes off a rest and travels over extra ground.

Watch the betting on the many first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) AFDEEK drifted in the betting on debut and was narrowly beaten. He should have improved and make a bold bid.

(1) LEEUWPOORT is getting closer and should be thereabouts again.

(4) PREMIER SHOW is another that is threatening and could get it right.

(2) POWERED BY MALHUB could get into the picture.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) NOBLE SECRET ran away from his field on debut and looked super impressive. He tackles a lot stronger now but could prove his potential.

(1) SO VAR ran below form after a rest last time. He beat (6) REBEL'S CHAMP, who has been gelded since, by 1.5 lengths in June but is 5.5kg worse off.

Trainer Dorrie Sham has three runners, of which (3) DORMAN could come out tops.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) RAJASTHANI QUEEN won going away on debut over 1,000m and the extra 200m should be to her liking.

(3) KUNGFOOFIGHTING was touched off in her first local start and should again be in the money.

(4) AN AIR OF SUCCESS has scope.

(1) MOMO has won two of three starts here and could add to those stats.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY was narrowly beaten in her first Gauteng run but stable companion (3) SINGING IN SEATTLE appears the stable elect. She is looking to make it three from three.

(7) MEMPHIS BELLE has ability but finds problems. If trouble free, could follow up.

(4) LADY OF THE WORLD could get back to best after a rest.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE just needed her last run. Her chances will improve dramatically if the going is soft.

(10) WRAP IT UP showed marked improvement last start and shouldn't be far off.

(9) CHERRY BLISS has been runner-up in her last three outings in PE and could get it right in Gauteng.

(6) PROMISE is still learning and could feature.