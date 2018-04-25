After Glow will enjoy going over the 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) CARNAGE ran well recently against older rivals and should fare better back against his own age group.

(9) LANZA did well after racing handy from a wide draw last time out. He has another wide gate has shown enough at this level to make his presence felt.

(5) CARLAS MAMBO should also be in the mix if overcoming a wide draw.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) EARL OF WARWICK is better over further but could feature prominently racing fresh.

(2) HEAD OF THE PACK has improved when racing with blinkers and should give another honest account.

(3) BLUE ROLLER will have more to offer.

(8) FAMOUS ORATOR and (7) ARABIAN AIR (well-bred Silvano newcomer) warrant respect.

RACE 3 (2,500M)

(1) GIMME ONE NIGHT and (3) PADDINGTON are closely matched on recent form. There should be little between the pair, although the latter is preferred over this trip.

(2) SISTER SOOZIE may have needed her last start and she could get closer to that rival under a galloping weight.

(4) AMERICAN LANDING is open to any amount of improvement and could well have their measure.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) AFTER GLOW caught the eye on debut when running on over 1,250m into second, and the winner boosted that form by winning under top weight. She will be better suited to this trip.

(7) YOLTA ran well in open company last time out and can pose a threat.

(4) BELL JAR and (6) RIVER INN have more to offer.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) A NEW DAWN showed his class despite racing only twice as a three-year-old. He sets the standard on exposed form and could take a power of beating if race-ready.

(4) MORNING CATCH also resumes after a rest.

(3) COMMANDER BOND and (6) HEMMINGWAY are models of consistency who should be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) DUTCH PHILIP won a valuable sales race on Met Day but is no stranger to competing with his elders. If race ready, he could account for these rivals.

(2) SILICONE VALLEY is probably at his best over this trip and racing fresh, so he could make his presence felt.

(1) TEVEZ continues to run well. This eight-year-old is working well and is best treated by these conditions.

(7) POWER GRID can earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PARISIAN GOLD and (5) HUNDREDS could fulfil their promise now after being gelded.

(2) JAILHOUSE ROCK ran out of puff on his comeback but should improve with that run under his belt.

(7) ROOM AT THE TOP should also strip fitter and may have more to offer over this distance.