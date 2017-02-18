Ahmar set to go one better

Ahmar (No. 1) going down by a short head to the grey Constance’s Spirit on Jan 29.

AHMAR was gallant in defeat last time out.

The Mark Walker-trained five-year-old looked the winner until Constance's Spirit edged him out by a mere short head in that 1,400m event on Jan 29.

It was his best result from six starts and indications are he should make amends with improvement.

The chestnut New Zealand-bred gelding has trained on and his final gallop on Wednesday was simply superb. The blinkers will go up to give him that added advantage tomorrow.

The only negative is that he is drawn wide again - in gate 13, compared to 11 last time out.