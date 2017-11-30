Alfa Romeo to sponsor Sauber

Alfa Romeo are returning to Formula One after a 30-year absence as backers of Sauber next year, the Italian marque announced on yesterday. The Ferrari-powered team will be known as Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne, CEO of the Milan-based manufacturer's company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said that Alfa was determined on "an exciting new chapter".

Sauber have not finalised their line-up for next season, with Ferrari's junior drivers Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi said to be in the frame to replace Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein. - AFP