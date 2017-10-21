Ali Bon Dubai heading for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) FULL OF ATTITUDE found no support on debut but charged late. He has a wide draw to overcome but showed acceleration and could repeat.

(12) WHITE WINTER has been in the money in all four starts and should be in it.

(10) ROYAL RESOLUTION is down in trip but needed his last run and shouldn't be far off.

(2) GOOD EMPEROR could get into the picture.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ULTIMATE SHAMROCK has been close-up and just needed her last outing.

(3) MICROBE dons blinkers for the first time and handled this turn on her penultimate run.

(2) KEEP IT HOT found support on debut but could produce best in her new surroundings.

(7) FORGIMME and (4) SHAKESPEARE INLOVE could get into the money.

(8) GO FUGGI could take home a minor cheque.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) WAR TRUMPET ran with promise on debut and, with natural improvement, could contest the outcome.

(8) PUMEZA showed useful ability as a juvenile. If fit, she could be hard to peg back, given the filly's allowance.

(2) WHAT A WINNER should strip fitter and has more to offer.

Watch the betting on newcomer (4) PATA PATA.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) NAAFER has ability and has the time to mature. He is obviously not at his best but could account for a decent field. Stable companion (1) ALFOLK needed his last run and could resume winning ways.

(8) VICOMTE was backed when winning on debut and will be tested.

(3) BRIGTNUMBERTEN is in form and on a hat-trick.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) VINCENTE is 3kg better off than (6) NORTHERN CORNER for 2.5-length difference. There should be little between the pair on these terms and the former could improve after a recent gelding operation. The latter is also closely matched with (7) AL WAHED on these terms.

Progressive (5) PRINCE ALFRED, 3yo (4) QUINLAN and in-form (2) MASTER'S SPIRIT have each-way chances.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(8) GIRL ON THE RUN and (9) PATCHIT UP BABY are well in and could prove superior to the males here.

(7) BANKABLE TEDDY looks cherry-ripe and should go in.

(2) PAGODA and (1) CROWD PLEASER have ability and could get involved in the finish.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(10) FRANKING and (12) SOMMERSONNE can build on their promising debut efforts to contest the outcome. The well-bred latter was fancied first time out and has the benefit of an inside draw.

(11) LITTLE MISS ME will also have more to offer but has a wide draw to negotiate.

(4) OSTINATO has been threatening and should be competitive once more.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(2) ALI BON DUBAI has matured and a hat-trick is in store.

(6) GENTLEMAN ONLY is never far off and could confirm with (9) AZA ARROW (2.5kg better for 3.75-length difference).

(3) HIGHLANDER races as a gelding after a rest and must be respected.

(10) JOHNNIE FOR POPS should be fitter.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

In-form (1) NEW CALEDONIA filled the runner-up berth in a better race over further distance last start. Equally adept over this trip, he should stake a claim in this line-up.

Consistent (5) FREE AGENT and progressive (6) APOLLO STAR are ideally distance-suited, so should be competitive.

Impressive maiden winner (7) WHITE RIVER returns from a break and is open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(4) ROYAL UTOPIA was supported after a rest but was found to be in season. She could make amends.

(2) TIGER FLAME has run behind some decent fillies and, if ready, should be thereabouts.

(8) MISS BULSARA comes off a rest after winning her maiden easily. She could go on.

(7) END GAME has ability and if fancied must be respected.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

Last-start winner (1) CATKIN is consistent at this level. He has claims despite conceding chunks of weight to all.

(3) OVERSHADOW arrives in good form and ought to turn the tables on the topweight, given this weight turnaround.

(7) ICON KING, outclassed in a Grade 3 over the course and distance last time out, meets Catkin and Overshadow on better terms, so poses a big threat.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(8) WIND CHILL comes off a rest. She needs further ground but has class and must be respected being fresh.

(10) BI POT needed her last run but holds (1) FORT EMBER (7kg worse) on their penultimate meeting. However, the latter is game.

(3) WITCHCRAFT is 2kg better off than Fort Ember for a tw-length difference.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(6) HONEY SUITE won on debut in the manner of a smart sort. That experience and natural improvement should stand her in good stead.

Progressive (4) SASSY LADY can confirm superiority over (1) STATE BALLET and (8) REGAL RUBY.

Debut winner (3) REBELS SPIRIT beat subsequent dual-winner (2) MA FORTE, so could be anything on her return from a break.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(5) SOCIAL ORDER should be at peak fitness and should make a bold bid.

(4) ELEVATED was touched off last start. He sports blinkers now and is worth noting.

(10) WILD BRIER has a handy weight and shouldn't be far off.

(7) WHOSETHEBOSSNOW comes off a rest and could just need it.