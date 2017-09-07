Alibi shows off his Jumbo Jet credentials

Alibi (No. 2) beating Elite Excalibur (No. 5) to win the Patron's Bowl in thrilling fashion on June 18.

As expected at the track yesterday morning, most clocks and glasses were focused on the candidates for Sunday's Jumbo Jet Trophy as they put the finishing touches to their preparation for that interesting event.

And, like it was on Tuesday, a runner from trainer Michael Clements' yard caught the eye.

Not, not Countofmontecristo. But ALIBI.

This moneyspinner was never off the bit when running the 600m in 35.4sec. He had KHUDAWAND - a runner in Race 8 also on Sunday - to keep him company.

As honest as they come, Alibi has already scored seven wins from just 13 starts. Needless to say, it has padded up his bank balance considerably and, right now, he is just a sniff away from entry into Kranji's millionaires club.

Still an entire, the son of Darci Brahma made the quartet when fourth to Infantry in the Emirates Singapore Derby over 2,000m in July.

It was a gallant effort but he could have been looking for something shorter and Sunday's 1,400m trip should be just what the doctor would have ordered.

It was in May and June that Alibi put together a race-to-race double - winning the Stewards' Cup over 1,400m and following it up with a victory in the Patron's Bowl, which was run over the mile.

While stablemate Countofmontecristo will take the attention off him on Sunday, Alibi must still stay on your shortlist.

He has been a portrait of consistency and rarely runs a bad race. For this one, Clements has got him looking like a million bucks and it wouldn't surprise one bit if he pulls one over his more flashy rivals.

Away from the feature event, have something riding on AUGUSTANO in Race 6 - the Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m.

The youngster from Cliff Brown's yard had Michael Rodd on the reins when running the 600m in 38.9sec.

It was a good piece of work from the three-year-old who only recently opened his Kranji account with a fighting win in Restricted company.

The win came two months after he lost out to the very-talented Be Bee in a blanket finish in a race run over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Be Bee went on to win the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe in July while Augustano had his day in the sun on Aug 20.

It's a winnable sort of race that Brown has picked for his youngster who, given the work that has gone into him, should acquit himself well to the task.