Alibi shows swagger in morning hit-out

Alibi (No. 2) winning the Patron’s Bowl in thrilling fashion at Kranji on June 18.

Two in the bag and one more to go. Can ALIBI rewrite history by winning the big one - the Emirates Singapore Derby and the final leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge?

Don't go betting against it.

The winner of the Stewards' Cup and the Patron's Bowl, he didn't do a thing wrong in, what could be, his final bit of fast work before that big Sunday bash.

He had the familiar feel of his regular rider Glen Boss up in the saddle when he strode over the 600m in a neat time of 36.9sec.

To my mind, at least, it was a winning workout - or something close to it.

That he will bring that form to the races is a sure thing. The big test will be the daunting Derby distance of 2,000m.

In both the Stewards' Cup (1,400m) and the Patron's Bowl (1,600m) he was in his comfort zone - and he showed it, coming home to win from his spot close to the lead.

Boss had said in interviews that he would ride him differently in the Derby and he hopes a run from deeper in midfield would save him the juice that he will so desperately need over the final furlong.

DERBY CANDIDATE

It makes complete sense and, mind you, it's doable. Remember also that Alibi is not just a Derby candidate.

He's the Horse Of The Moment.

But he will be pushed to the limit - and the horse to do it might just happen to be ELITE EXCALIBUR.

This brash youngster threw down the gauntlet when he turned in an exciting gallop on the training track.

With Michael Rodd making sure the hit-out was timed to perfection, Elite Excalibur went over the 600m in 37.3sec.

If horses dream, I reckon the son of Fastnet Rock still has nightmares when he thinks of the Bowl and how it took the finality of a photo finish to decide the winner of that one.

He would love nothing better than to turn the tables on his nemesis.

As for his owners - the Elite Performance Stable - they are not in the business of winning lesser races. They seem to be in it for the big ones - and few races come bigger than the Derby.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 3: Raptor 42.6.

RACE 4: Board Walk fast in the straight.

RACE 6: Captain Jamie fast in the straight. Safeer (Vorster) 42.1. Iffragal (Vorster) 41.8.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Amiability (Duric) 36.4. Eclair Shadow canter/37.2. Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 36.9. Walters Bay (Ewe) canter/37.4. Farees * 37.4.

RACE 2: Tales Of Summer 37.3. Solitaire 37.4. Miss Blanchett * (Duric) canter/37.2. Any Rumour (Chan) 35.8.

RACE 3: Keepitup * (Nunes) canter/39.1. Lincoln's Excuse * (Powell) 37.8. Little Big Man (Nunes) canter/40.8. Parker * (Moon) canter/39.7. Nova Ranger * (David) 36.4.

RACE 4: Redoubt/turf * (Juglall) 35.6. Battle Plan (Shafiq) canter/36.4. Lim's Regard (Boss) 36.9. Patroclus 35.8. Bangkok Boy * (Rodd) 37.4. Bebop 35.8. Terrific (Wong) canter/37.3. Venus De Milo * (David) 37.2.

RACE 5: Mighty Kenny (Juglall) canter/36.4. Certainly * (Rodd) 40.2. Golazo * (David) canter/37.8. Galaxy Express canter/37.8.

RACE 6: Star Strike * 35.6. Be Bold * 38.4. Changbai Mountain * (Powell) 37.6. Heracles 40.4. Stirling * (Kellady) canter/39.8.

RACE 7: Best Tothelign (Kellady) 37.3.

Perfect P/turf (Vorster) 36.3. Blue Swede * (Boss) 37.8. Twickenham H. White Hunter 41.8.

RACE 8: Big Man (Powell) 37.3. Nova Warrior (Shafiq) 37.8. D'Buffalo Man 40.2. Lim's Knight * (Duric) 38.6.

Mark Eclipse * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.3.

RACE 9: Alibi * (Boss) 36.9. Elite Excalibur * (Rodd) 37.3. Guru-Guru (Azhar) canter/37.4. Song To The Moon (Vorster) 35.6. Lim's Samurai/turf (Beasley) 36.5. Magstock (Duric) 38.2. Preditor * (Powell) canter/37.6. Excellency/turf (Juglall) 36.3. Mr Scorsese * (Kellady) 36.5. Sun Hoplites (Wong) canter/37.4.

RACE 10: Caorunn * (Kellady) 37.6.

Mcgregor * gallop/42.5. Guilty Pleasures * 37.5. Battle Of Troy (Wong) canter/34.6. Zedkaar * gallop/42.8. Bandido 38.4. Mr Crowe canter/37.2.

RACE 11: Marine Treasure (Duric) 38.1. Lim's Reform * (Duric) 36.9. Arr Flair 37.9.