All things point to Ryker in 1,000m dash

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(11) THE NORTH FACE made good improvement second time out. The form line has been fair and he can go close in this company.

Watch the betting on his well-bred stablemate (8) KING'S COMMAND who is one of the many first timers in this opening event. He has been working well.

(2) VISION OF TRUST found one better on polytrack debut last time. He has the best of the draw back on turf and will surely make his presence felt.

(3) BLUEMOONRISING and (4) CELTIC SUNRISE can show more. Expect improvement from both horses.

(1) TURF CONQUEROR has a say.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(12) SWEET SHAYNA was not disgraced when fourth on her polytrack debut as the second and third finishers have won since. If she brings the form and some improvement to the turf, she can open her account.

(9) KINSKY'S CRUSADE showed good pace in open company last and can only get better. She has drawn well and will run a forward race.

(6) DUNZIE finished ahead of (2) FAST LOOKS but the latter has a better draw. Both will be in contention and can be tossed into that "exotic" mix.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) VOLCANIC SUNSET has the form to win races. He has shown versatility in that he can sprint and stay but does need to produce the goods at the business end of a race. Maybe tonight is the night.

(9) BLAZE OF GOLD looked promising last time and if he overcomes his draw, can add to his stable's growing tally this season.

(2) SHANTYTOWN just needed it last time. He should come on and looks good for those quartet ands trifecta bets.

(1) ASIAN STAR is always there and there could be a cheque waiting at the end of this one.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) MISSY J is progressive. She just found one better last time and being bred for a bit more ground gets just that here. But this is a competitive race with numerous chances.

(1) ALRAUNE was a stubborn frontrunner over this trip on the poly last and if repeats should make them run.

(3) SWEET TREAT also got caught last and that was on the turf here so she could be best prepped. But she drew wide. On form, she should pick up a cheque.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(11) SHE'S A DREAM came in for betting support and didn't let her team down in her first try round a bend. She could be better on the turf this time and could be well treated on handicap debut.

(10) ALLY WHOOPEE won easily and may be on the up. Trackwork has been impressive.

She will try to turn the tables on SHE'S A DREAM who is a certainty for those novelty bets.

(5) CHAMBER MAID is consistent and has a say.

(3) PRINCESS ANALIA deserves another win. She cannot be discarded.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) RYKER ran a cracker of a race after a rest. He almost took down Zen Arcade who is headed for Graded races. Given a plum draw over a trip he won his maiden over, he should have a big say.

(2) CUVARA races after quite a layoff. He was promising prior and has the best of the draw.

(8) NORTHERN REBEL has fitness but not the draw. Still he should be right there.

(9) MARRIOT had excuses last time.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) ROY HAD ENOUGH found his last race too short. And he was racing after a break. Expected to be fitter he should find his top stride over the longer distance and can go well.

(3) LIQUID RAINBOW can't be faulted and does well on turf and poly. But he may just need this run after having just returned after a break.

(2) ONE MAN SHOW goes for a hat-trick and is gutsy enough to do it. Trackwork has been good.

(5) SAINT MARCO tries further and may like it. Must go into those exotic quartet and trifecta bets.