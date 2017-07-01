All You Need tough to beat in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

12 HURRICANE HUNTER has shown glimpses of talent, including a nice last-start effort when running on well into third. This is the weakest race he's contesting and he looks well suited, so he can break his maiden here.

2 NONE OTHER has run well in his last two starts since dropping in grade. The return to Sha Tin is a positive, although the 1,200m is still a little on the sharp side. However, in a race that lacks depth, he can figure.

7 LEISURED FEET has trialled nicely. He looks like he will be even better next season over more ground, but he can run a bold race in his first start from a good draw.

9 REMARKABLE failed to flatter on debut over 1,400m, but he looks to have improved, and, with John Size as his trainer, he must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 SUPER EURO STAR gets the drop in grade for the first time. He has shown signs that he would win once he got into Class 5 and the booking of Joao Moreira is a major positive.

4 BRIGHT STAR is the logical danger as the mount of Zac Purton. The eight-year-old came to life with his first run in Class 5, finishing fourth at Happy Valley, and now he should be ready to finish around the mark again.

9 GOLDEN CANNON is only a small horse, weighing in at 950 pounds (431.8kg), so having to carry only 111 pounds with Matthew Poon's claim is significant. He has run OK at times in this grade.

8 BONHEUR showed a hint of life in his maiden run for Derek Cruz last time out over the Happy Valley 1,000m. If he can run to that level again, he can add some value to exotics.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 RHODE ASSASSIN only had 112 pounds on his back last start, but showed significant improvement to get into fourth. He now drops into Class 5 and, with a good draw, he should get a kind run in transit and is going to be a contender.

9 INVISIBLE has never really looked like a 1,650m horse, but his last run over 1,400m was good and he is on a very attractive mark. If he can race a little closer in the run from gate 3, he will be a player.

1 CONSISTENT has two placings in this class over this course and distance this season. He has Moreira aboard now and, despite having to lug 133 pounds, he's a danger.

8 HOLY UNICORN isn't suited back to 1,650m but he is suited by a return to this surface. He will have to go back from gate 14, but he can find his way home.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

1 BULLISH GLORY has dropped to Class 3. The former Italian galloper clearly has talent but he has also shown himself to be a barrier rogue, not wanting to enter the gates and proving slow to depart. But, in this smaller field, that may not be a bad thing.

2 ENSURING is also likely to get back in the field. He has proven himself a major force in Class 3, so expect him to be right in the finish.

8 GORGEOUS AGAIN has been incredibly consistent in recent starts, recording four wins and three placings from his last seven outings. If he can hold that form, then he is able to get into the placings again.

6 BEST REWARD has won his last four starts in succession to progress from Class 5 to Class 3. His last win was particularly impressive.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 ALL YOU NEED flew home for second on debut behind last Sunday's winner Relentless Me. The return to 1,200m looks a positive for now and he should enjoy a better run in transit and is tough to beat.

4 REGENCY DARLING is nearing a place in the ratings where he should be able to win again. He gets the 10-pound claim of Matthew Poon again and should be able to enjoy a nice run from gate 4.

1 AMAZING MOMENT's last two runs were very solid in similar races. He gets Dylan Mo aboard now, taking seven pounds off and, with the inside gate, he's going to be around the mark.

9 SOUTHERN EXPRESS is worth including in all exotics. He disappointed in his two racetrack appearances to date, but he has trialled well.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

2 CLOUD NINE is very dour and is also suited in this grade. As a son of American super sire Tapit, he should enjoy the dirt.

6 GRAN MASTER has improved with every run to date. Moreira sticks solid and he should be a contender again.

7 FOREVER POSH was a strong winner two runs back but he struggled after sitting wide throughout last start. With another good draw, he should enjoy a cosy run this time around.

9 SURE PEACE flew home for second last time out. He should be able to get into the placings once more.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

2 MY DARLING was heavily backed last start and never looked in doubt, winning comfortably. He looks a horse that might find himself in some of the Group 3 handicaps next season so he should go well here.

3 LIMITLESS has the most talent of any horse in this race. But he continues to do too many things wrong to be a reliable prospect at this stage. He can win, but will need to race more tractably for that to happen.

1 LINE SEEKER is racing consistently at the moment, having placed in his last four starts. Matthew Poon's 10-pound claim may again come into play.

8 HANG'S DECISION is still improving and looks to be earning his keep at this level. Expect him to be running home late.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 APOLLO'S CHOICE has not won in two seasons but has raced consistently for the most part. He lost form earlier this season, but last start showed him to be back on track.

12 TURIN PEARL rarely runs a bad race over this course and distance. His last two runs have been very strong and he will be right around the mark.

8 GOLDEN SUN rattled home for second in his first attempt at the dirt 1,650m last time out. He is going to win a race shortly and it could be here.

6 WHITE MAGIC also appears close to a win on his recent runs, so he is worth another chance as well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 AMAZING has looked good in four starts to date, all over the Happy Valley 1,200m. He looks like he should relish the Sha Tin 1,400m and he did win up to 1,500m in Australia.

13 SAM'S LOVE raced near the speed with the step-up in trip last start, but couldn't hold off Laugh Out Loud. He should be suited up in grade with the drop to 114 pounds.

1 GOLD LAND drops to Class 3 for the first time. He has been coming to life recently and should find this grade more to his liking.

9 INDIGENOUS UNION had trialled well before his first Hong Kong run. He ran well over this course and distance before finishing tailed off over the Happy Valley 1,800m. He is capable of getting into the placings.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 MASTER ALBERT arrived from Australia with big wraps. He performed well enough on debut, although he was unable to reel in Perpetual Joyance and Fantastic Eight. With improvement, he can turn the tables on Fantastic Eight for his first Hong Kong win.

12 FANTASTIC EIGHT is the logical danger, having performed well in all four starts to date.

14 SUPER JUNIOR is racing well, having proven that his 167-1 win in February was no fluke. He should be around the mark.

13 LANG TAI SING has drawn best of the main players and can bounce back again.