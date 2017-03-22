Amazing looks ready to run a bold race

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 AGIAAL is a couple of weeks away from three years out of the winners' circle. He is now down at the top of Class 5, but he does get Joao Moreira aboard from a good gate and could break through.

4 FIVE STARS AGENT has been racing well since getting the drop into Class 5. He should be suited back to the turf and he shapes as a major contender.

1 LETSGOFREE gets the drop in class after a good effort at his last run two months back. He has had an easy trial since and gets a major jockey upgrade with Nash Rawiller jumping aboard.

8 FAITHFUL BOY did win over the Happy Valley 1,650m last June so he is worth throwing in again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

1 CIRCUIT KING has drawn a bad gate at his last five starts but still ran well twice over this C & D before a fair sixth at Sha Tin last time out. He now gets gate two and Joao Moreira. He should be able to rail early in the straight and prove too strong late.

6 LUNAR ZEPHYR had his supporters on debut but weakened after showing an abundance of speed. With natural improvement from a better draw, he should be around the mark.

11 KWAICHUNG BROTHERS may need the drop in class but he looks to be coming right and he is worth throwing in.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS is now back down in Class 4 and returns to his favoured C & D. He will likely go back from the gate but he can make ground up quickly and he can cause a minor upset here.

5 GRADE ONE is yet to perform up to the level of his debut second on the Sha Tin all-weather track, but he hasn't been disgraced in two efforts since. He can figure here.

7 BUMBLE BABY has failed at three attempts at 1,200m, but this looks his best chance to get the trip yet as he should get a good run behind the speed.

9 BRIGHT STAR was simply never able to get into a pace-dominated race last time out. His run before that was good.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

11 GOBI STORM has slowly been figuring out the racing caper. He might be in need of the drop in grade, which comes shortly, but he is capable of winning with only 116 pounds on his back.

1 SUPER FORM had a chequered run at Sha Tin out but still was not beaten too far over the 2,200m. His Happy Valley form has been superior to his Sha Tin efforts this time in, so expect improvement.

5 PO CHING TREASURE has not won in 34 starts in Hong Kong, having arrived from Australia as a stakes winner. He has been consistent enough but simply hasn't had that killer blow late. Expect him to be competitive.

3 AUTUMN GOLD mixes his form but with the right run, he can be around the placings.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 GENEROUS HEART ran a bold race at his first attempt at Happy Valley two weeks ago, just being nabbed by All My Gain. He is drawn to have a similarly soft run here and should prove hard to beat.

12 POWERMAX looks a horse headed towards the top of Class 3, so with only 115 pounds to carry, he will be a major threat here, especially with Joao Moreira aboard. However, gate 12 may make it tough.

4 HAPPY LIFE returns to Happy Valley, the scene of his two best runs last season. He has once again drawn wide here but this race looks suitable.

2 DIEGO KOSTA has run three good races without winning from four starts this season. From barrier one, he should have every chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 AMAZING is one of a number of Australian imports formerly raced for Godolphin. He looks to have come to hand quickly and a recent trial effort was strong enough to suggest that he's ready to run a bold race here.

10 LOTUS BREEZE was only just run down over this course and distance two weeks back. Joao Moreira jumps aboard and he should prove competitive.

3 CHARITY GLORY has been very honest and just needs a couple of breaks to fall his way to score.

8 EXCEL ONESELF, who will jump out and lead, can stick on for a place.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

11 DYNAMISM has not won in over two years, but has been consistent. He finds the 1,650m too short, so with the step up to 1,800m and only 113 pounds on his back, he is going to be hard to beat here.

2 CIRCUIT LAND has been slightly unlucky not to win his last two starts and appears in great form. He will definitely be the one to trouble the favourite.

9 MARVEL HERO's two appearances at Happy Valley this season have been very impressive and with Joao Moreira aboard, he will be very hard to topple.

The Happy Valley Million Challenge winner 7 PACKING DRAGON will push forward under his light weight and prove hard to run down.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 ENORMOUS HONOUR is an honest conveyance but a rare winner, having only landed the spoils at one of his 29 starts. That came without the blinkers on, but he gets the headgear back on and that could just sharpen him up again with a return to the Happy Valley 1,650m.

12 WISKY showed very little at his first run in Class 3, although it did come over the Sha Tin 1,400m. This C & D suits him better and he is drawn to get a soft run from the inside gate.

5 NITRO EXPRESS is underrated despite winning three of his last eight starts. He might be on his mark and he does need things to go his way if he is to score again.

2 LITTLE DRAGON has to contend with gate 11 but does get a major jockey upgrade to Zac Purton and ranks as a place chance.