Amazing Man all primed for Friday

Last-start winner Amazing Man looks set for his second win judging by his workout yesterday.

Trainer Sonny Yeoh, who saddled a good winner in Roan Ranger on Sunday, could pull another one out of the hat when AMAZING MAN tackles the 1,200m in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint.

Sent out with stable companion DANZEB for a gallop on the training track yesterday morning, the pair ran the 600m in 38.8sec. Both were looking good on pulling up.

Danzeb is down to contest the "Improvers" which will be run over 1,400m.

Back to Amazing Man, he was all speed in his last start some three weeks ago, charging home from way back to win going away over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Such was his dominance that he eventually beat The Dodger by almost four lengths while the rest were left chasing shadows.

Third in that race was Mother Nature who was a popular winner on Friday.

As for Amazing Man, that was his 13th start and, as it turned out it was "lucky 13" for the son of Keeper. He had been trying to break the duck since his debut in February last year but the closest he got was a second to Miss Waimataitai in a blanket finish in January this year.

Now that he knows what it is like to visit the winner's circle, expect him to want to make it back there more often - and there's nothing to say he cannot put together a race-to-race double.

As for Danzeb, he's been to seven trials but has raced only twice. One of those races was as recent as March 24. That day he started paying for his feed when he ran second to Winning Express over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

There was no way he was going to beat Winning Express but it was still a fine showing by the four-year-old and, with natural progression, he could win a race sooner rather than later.

WORKED WELL

Another one who worked well yesterday and is knocking on the door is WAIPAKIHI. From trainer Laurie Laxon's yard, he had John Powell in the saddle when running the 600m 39.4sec following a canter.

One of those underrated horses at Kranji, it is worth noting that the son of Pins has been off the board just once in all of his 13 Kranji starts and he goes into Friday's event on the back of a solid second-placed finish behind Hero I Am on March 17.

His two wins so far were in May and August last year. Don't drop him off your radar. He can only get better.

Then, of course there's NOVA SWISS.

From Alwin Tan's yard, the multiple winner was again one of the star performers on the training track when he reeled off the 600m in 38.6sec.

Manoel Nunes did all the steering.

Gunning for six-in-a-row in the Merlion Trophy on Mar 5, he carried the support of the grandstand. Alas, the $10 favourite - who jumped from gate 11 in that 12-horse field - had no answer to Infantry's finishing burst and had to settle for second spot.

His fans never gave up on him and in his last start, which was the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint, they again sent him out as their top pick.

Unfortunately for them, he never figured in the reckoning and when push came to shove just chugged along over the concluding stages to finish sixth behind the very-exciting Countofmontecristo.

So the question. Should you stick with him when he races over the shorter 1,100m on Friday?

I say, Nova Swiss is too smart a sprinter to be cast aside.

So, ignore him at your own peril.