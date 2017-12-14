Amirul gets a winner Down Under

Gee Gee Red Prince lunges at the line to give Amirul Ismadi his first Tassie win.

Kranji-based Malaysian apprentice jockey Amirul Ismadi finally notched his first Tasmanian winner last Wednesday.

Indentured to Brighton trainer Stuart Gandy for three months in the Australian city of Hobart under a Singapore Turf Club apprentice jockey scheme, Amirul has been a regular fixture on Tasmanian racecards since his arrival on Nov 13.

The son of former jockey-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail and nephew of Malaysian multiple-champion jockey Azhar Ismail opened his account at his 16th ride at a Launceston night meeting.

Based in Singapore since 2016, the Ipoh-born Amirul was bringing up his total career tally (chalked up between Malaysia and Singapore) to 59 winners. He has also ridden in Abu Dhabi and China but did not ride any winners there.

Riding Gee Gee Red Prince for Gandy in a Benchmark 88 race over 1,220m, Amirul took the Wordsmith five-year-old to the front but was collared by Gee Gee Double Dee (Troy Baker) who also races for leading Tasmanian owners Paul and Elizabeth Geard.

In a ding-dong battle to the line, Amirul's mount won by a shorthead.

"It felt really great when I rode my first Tasmanian winner, especially when Stuart Gandy has been providing me with quality rides. I was riding seconds and thirds until I landed my first winner," said Amirul.

"I have settled really well, riding trackwork every morning while I ride in barrier trials once or twice weekly and at different locations between Hobart, Launceston, Longford and Devonport."