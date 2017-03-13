Amputee jockey's fairy tale continues

Amputee jockey and former soldier Guy Disney won the prestigious Grand Military Gold Cup at Sandown in England on Friday, following up his victory in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at the same racecourse.

The 34-year-old, who lost his lower right leg when his vehicle was hit by a grenade while serving with British forces in Afghanistan in 2009, coasted to a 12-length victory on the David Pipe-trained RATHLIN ROSE, the 7-4 favourite.

He had partnered Rathlin Rose to make history in February when he became the first amputee jockey to win at a professional racecourse.

"If anyone is looking for a one-legged jockey next week I'm free!" joked Disney, referring to National Hunt racing's Cheltenham Festival.

"That's just magical - what a lovely horse. The race went nicely. I was definitely not thinking about winning, just getting him over the fences, as there's so much that can go wrong."