Apollo Star looks set to give you that winning start

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) APOLLO STAR has finished in the money in each outing and shouldn't be a maiden for much longer. He should go well in this.

(7) SUPREME ORATOR and (8) WHAT A SUMMER showed promise on debut. Both would have benefitted from that experience.

Likely improver (5) ORATIO has each way claims since returning from a rest. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) OH SUSANNA made a smart debut when outrun only late into second over the course and distance. She would have learned plenty from that and can go one better now.

(7) EVIE'S LIGHT finished behind that rival last time and could pose the biggest threat.

(11) MAINLAND should also have more to offer after an encouraging debut.

(9) FOURS A CROWD could earn a cheque. Watch the newcomers!

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MARK'S GLORY has shown enough to be competitive and should be in the mix once more.

(2) COUNTING STARS shaped reasonably well in three starts prior to a rest and gelding. He will be up there.

(6) PACK A PUNCH finished ahead of (7) FLASH TWICE and (5) MANHATTAN ICE on debut. That trio would have come on since and have claims.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DARK SIENNA made marked improvement when third over track and trip last time, ahead of (3) MISS D' ARAY. Both could feature if building on those performances.

(2) ARCTIC GREEN is always thereabout and will be competitive once more.

(4) SECOND NATURE went close over this trip last time and should be in the firing line.

RACE 5 (2,500M)

1) JETANO is capable but must concede weight to all.

(2) NORTHERN BALLET could run into the money, though the same can be said of (8) ANGEL OF ATHENS.

Ultra-consistent (3) ROYAL GINGER is better than his last run suggests and could well reverse the form of that meeting with both (5) JUDDERING ANGEL and (11) SOARING PAST.

Of the remainder, (7) PADDINGTON has each-way claims.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Good race. Frontrunner (1) COLOUR MAGIC landed a similar event last time and could be hard to peg back again, despite a resultant penalty.

However, (2) HANABI won a better race when stepped up to this trip and could have more to come.

(5) RED GRANITE is progressive and should be in the mix.

Both (4) NTOMBE and (9) AMARILLO ROSE have solid each-way credentials, while returning (8) CAVALLERIA is capable.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Tricky. (1) FROSTED HONEY accounted for all of (2) DAWN RISING (6.5kg better off), (4) SUN AT MIDNIGHT (4kg better off) and (6) SECRETARIAT'S GIRL (9.5kg better off) last time out, though may find it hard to repeat that feat on these terms.

(8) ELUSIVE EMPRESS is in decent form and equally capable over this trip, so can contest the finish.

(3) VARIFAST makes most appeal, though, and gets the nod.