Aramco sails home with saloon passage

Aramco (No. 2) staves off the fast-finishing Clarton Super in the main race at Kranji last night.

From the widest barrier to the rails in a jiffy and a gifted saloon passage in the straight.

Well, that said it all for last-start Group 3 Garden City Trophy third-placegetter ARAMCO in last night's main event - the $100,000 Open Benchmark 83 race over 1,400m.

Jockey John Powell earned all the accolades for steering the $22 chance to a half-length victory from the fast-finishing Clarton Super (Azhar Ismail).

Powell sat Aramco around midfield early after getting the shortest route, cruised up beautifully on straightening and hit the front in the final 200m.

"It's one of the best rides you've ever seen," said winning trainer Shane Baertschiger.

On Aramco, he said: "He's an outstanding, lovely animal. He's got a good pedigree, so he's going to run in a few feature races, including the Lion City Cup next year."

Powell reckoned Aramco is a lovely horse although still a bit fat, but had all the luck in the running.

"He drew wide and I was lucky enough to get to the fence," said the Australian.

"He wasn't ready today, he's still pretty fat, so I was pretty lucky I got all the run on the fence. I reckon, if I had to come out wide, I might probably be beaten today."