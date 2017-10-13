Arc winner Enable to remain in training next year

Jockey Frankie Dettori is delighted that Enable, the winner of the recent Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe, will remain in training next year.

The John Gosden-trained filly won the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks and the King George at Ascot before cruising to victory in Chantilly, France, this month to make Dettori the most successful jockey in the race's history with five wins.

"To me, she's the filly of a lifetime, so of course, I'm made up. What she's done this year has been phenomenal," Dettori told reporters after owner Prince Khalid Abdullah announced the decision to keep the three-year-old in training next year.

"Everyone who likes racing wants to see her again next year, so it's great news," the Italian added.

Asked if Enable would continue after the Arc race, Gosden said trying to win at the Arc's traditional home of Longchamp next year would be a mouthwatering prospect.