Archippus ends drought

Jockey Zac Purton steering Archippus (centre, in blue sleeve) to take the last race at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

One year, 14 starts and a 16-point hike in the ratings since his last win, Archippus gained just reward for admirable consistency in the finale at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

"He's been very honest for quite a while now without winning, it's a long time since the last one, so it's good to see him do that tonight," said Zac Purton, after the seven-year-old won the Class 2 Mercury Handicap over 1,200m by three-quarters of a length. "These last couple of seasons he's, for sure, been one of the most consistent horses in Hong Kong."

The former champion jockey enjoyed a smooth run on the Paul O'Sullivan-trained gelding, who ran second, fourth, second and third in four prior races this term. Purton settled his game mount handily in midfield as Fabulous One and Sea Jade forced the pace, stalked by the 2.4 favourite, Fantastic Eight .