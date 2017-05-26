Arhat to beat Magstock in Race 7

Arhat looks fit enough to score again after three beneficial runs back from a spell.

Three-time winner ARHAT looks spot-on to return to the winning list after three beneficial runs from a break.

The Michael Clements-trained five-year-old is now fit enough to be hard to beat, especially against Class 3 rivals over 1,800m in Race 7 tonight.

Arhat was developing well as a stayer of reckoning last year when he suffered a lapse. After two unplaced runs, the last on Nov 20 last year, it was decided he needed a break.

So off he went to recuperate and the four months away certainly did him some good, and his three runs back were well-spaced out.

FRESH

First-up from the break on March 19, he ran well fresh to finish second to Oxbow Sun over 1,400m.

Facing the second-run syndrome four weeks later, he was never in the hunt and finished sixth of eight runners after travelling last for most of the way over 1,800m.

He had another four-week rest before his third outing and he showed up again to finish a pleasing third to Mr Scorsese over 1,600m.

You could see from his recent trackwork that his fitness has reached winning level and it looks likely he will have plenty of admirers tonight.

What's more, he has the jockey with the best current form, Alan Munro, who rode six winners over the last two race days to join Vlad Duric at the top of the jockey's premiership table.

Arhat is also getting in the race with a handy 53.5kg.

The obvious danger could be the Cliff Brown-trained MAGSTOCK, an in-form stayer who trialled very well last week.

Not one with early speed, the four-time winner should be rattling home on the long course and go very close.