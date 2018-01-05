Arizona Sunset looks magnificent in weak race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) LADY ABIGAIL and (8) TOMBOLA have the best form of those that have raced before and are expected to fight out the finish. Preference is for Lady Abigail who does look to be the stable elect.

There are some first-timers to watch.

(1) ALIEN represents the Gavin Van Zyl yard who does well in these type of races.

(3) BE HAPPY is a Crusade filly who could run well for Michael Roberts.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) THE BOSTON ROSE has been supported and has run creditable races. The Silvano filly has an inside draw this time out and it could help to keep her straight and can go on to score.

(1) LOVE OF INDIA is a definite challenger for the top spot on form.

(5) SILVER LEAGUE and (4)SILENT CHOICE can show more.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Trainer Doug Campbell has his yard in decent form and both (1) EXCELLERATE and (2) MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI are indicating that they are not far away from winning.

(7) BIOMETRIC is clearly better than his last run suggested.

(8) MINALOUSHE VENTURE is improving nicely.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) BE YOURSELF made a promising debut, finishing ahead of (6) GO THE DISTANCE and (5) DOUBLED OVER. Doubled Over jumped slowly last start and could surprise. Go The Distance hit the front in that race and should get closer this time.

Experience counts but stable mate (8) MARIE ANTOINETTE is a half-sister to speed king Sergeant Hardy and the filly may be ready.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) ARIZONA SUNSET did much better in her second start and does look the one to beat in this weak-looking race.

(4) BIKER BABE was not disgraced on debut and is likely to do even better this time.

(5) OAKDENE ran her best race last start and has improved.

(6) ELECTROPOP ran well last start on the Polytrack but has done poorly on the turf.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) SPRING MAN is a three-year-old quickly jumping in trip and he has done well enough to suggest he can win.

(11) PIRACY has dropped in ratings and could be the best of the hard-knocking older brigade.

(1) RIVER CAM runs as if he will enjoy this but gives weight to all.

(6) PADDINGTON has a say.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ROMAN COURTESAN has not shown much yet but could be ready to run an improved race.

(2) DARK SIENNA has battling to get out of the maiden ranks for some time but is not out of it if repeating her last run where she was a good third.

(4) VICTORIOUS DIVA is holding form well and her winning turn is coming soon.

(5) IMAGINE THAT was not disgraced behind her stable companion last week.

RACE 8 (3,200M)

(4) MASTER'S EYE is lightly raced for a six-year-old and he is showing an aptitude for marathons. He has a bit of class about him.

(7) WOODLAND'S FOREST is steadily getting better as a stayer and is rated well.

(2) CAPTAIN SPLENDID is no stranger to big races and has a master tactician up.

RACE 9 (1,750M)

(10) TOMMY GRAND and (11) STORM RULER both have ability and look the two runners that could fight out the finish. (1) ARCHILLES has done well for his current trainer and is not out of it.

(2) MARK MY CARD is not well drawn but is capable of a good run over this course and distance.

(4) BLING SWING, (5) AMOR ARDIENTE and (7) PEGGY'S DREAM deserve respect.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(15) OLLIVANDER ran a cracker when not well in at the weights last start and he could be getting better with maturity. He is by Silvano after all.

(9) THE SLADE is on a roll, having won three in a row at three different tracks. The gelding operation has done the trick with him.

(10) MAMBO MIME beat a horse that won a cracker last time. He is very capable.

(4) OUR MATE ART deserves respect.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

Stable companions (2) GRATUITY and (10) GOTOLUVHER are in tip-top shape and deserve the utmost respect.

Trainer Bestel had a winner last week and her (3) SHE'S A FORTRESS is not out of it if fit.

(4) SEATTLE OAK, (5) POSTER GIRL and (6) LOVE THEME all look suited to this course and distance and have winning chances.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(1) NOTHER RUSSIA, like her mother, has dominated against her sex and is still improving. But she takes on a promising individual in youngster (16) OH SUSANNA.

The latter met a rising star in stable mate Snowdance and could prefer this longer trip.

(2) NIGHTINGALE, (7) GIMME SIX, (8) SAFE HARBOUR are capable.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

The Michael Roberts-trained (1) MUSCATT loves this course and distance and will be in the race for a long way.

He may have to battle to hold off (3) LLOYDS LEGACY. This Australian-bred has been impressive recently, winning twice over this course and trip.

(4) CAPTAIN'S GIRL, (2) NEPTUNE'S RAIN and (5) ISCA can fill the placings

RACE 14 (1,600M)

The legend (1) LEGAL EAGLE returns in new livery and should land his third plate in a row as he has prepped perfectly again.

(2) CAPTAIN AMERICA has been a gallant sort and will be fighting hard for his prize.

(7) GOLD STANDARD can live up to his name as he has ability.

(9) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY is capable.