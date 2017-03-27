Arrogate zooms home from last

Overwhelming favourite ARROGATE won the US$10 million (S$13.9 million) Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, overcoming a poor start to become the sport's biggest earning horse with US$17 million to his name.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt, with 51-year-old jockey Mike Smith in the saddle, flew home ahead of Gun Runner in the Group 1 race over 2,000m on dirt. Neolithic took third place.

Singapore's two representatives to the Dubai World Cup side cards ran unplaced.

Horse of the Year Debt Collector finished ninth in the US$6 million Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m, while Singapore Gold Cup-Singapore Derby hero Quechua was 12th in the US$1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup over 3,200m.

Four-year-old Arrogate went into the race as the odds-on favourite after an impressive win in the Breeders' Cup Classic but, after a slow start out of the stalls, Smith had to weave his way through the field.

Gun Runner was ahead at the turn but Smith and Arrogate stepped up their final push down the straight to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths to give Baffert his third Dubai World Cup success.

Baffert admitted that he feared the worst for his horse after the sloppy start.

"That was Plan F!" said Baffert. "But that's the best I've ever seen in my life, it's unbelievable. I guess he knew where he was but it just goes to show you how great this horse is, he's just a great horse. Mike did a great job, he didn't panic."