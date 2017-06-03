Athena set to go one better

ATHENA is very consistent, just that the winning post has eluded her so far.

From seven starts, the Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred filly has never been out of board, notching three seconds, two thirds and two fourths.

What she probably needs is a dose of luck to greet the judge.

Athena appears to have a strong chance in tomorrow's Race 4, the Kranji Stakes D event over 1,600m on turf.

She goes in very well on her last-start timing.

Strongly supported, she beat all but the Michael Clements-trained Ground Control by a nose and her conqueror clocked 1min 35.57sec for the 1,600m on turf.

She fought courageously to the line and she only has to reproduce that run to secure her maiden success tomorrow.

Athena gets to move in one barrier to gate 8, following last-start winner Happy Saga's withdrawal. That will be a slight help. Happy Saga was drawn in gate 1.

Fitness-wise, there is no doubt the filly has left no stone unturned.

FIGHTING FIT

She looked fighting fit when she galloped with race-jockey Michael Rodd astride on Wednesday morning.

Rodd has another top ride tomorrow - on the Mohd Yusof-trained JUSTICE FAIR in Race 7, the Class 4 event over 2,000m on turf.

His four-year-old Irish-bred mount is getting stronger with each race and has accumulated the miles in his legs to see out the distance.

After an eighth over the Poly 1,000m and 11th over 1,400m on turf in his first two starts, Justice Fair ran a pleasing fourth behind Ahmar in his third start over 1,400m.

Then, in his last start on May 12, he improved further to finish second to McGregor over 1,600m.

Justice Fair now looks ready to tackle the 2,000m trip and, like Athena, he also showed his winning intention in his gallop on Wednesday with Rodd aboard.