Augustano gears up for his hat-trick

Augustano winning his last race on Sept 10 (above) can make it three wins in a row in Sunday's Race 5.

You would have seen that last win. And, I'm sure, it would have left you suitably impressed.

It was a race-to-race double for Augustano and his second win in four Kranji starts.

But the Cliff Brown-trained youngster is not about to rest on his laurels and we got a glimpse of his intentions when he turned in a rousing workout on the training track yesterday morning.

Paced by a stablemate, Augustano turned on the style, picked up speed to cover the 600m in 38.3sec.

Like trackwatchers will say when discussing the morning's action over their prata and porridge, it was a winning workout.

Costing $110,000 as a two-year-old, Augustano was unfortunate to come up against a really talented Be Bee in his first two outings.

He missed out by a head in his debut on June 26 and, a fortnight later, didn't have the best of luck in the running when sixth in a 1,200m sprint on the turf.

Punters, however, didn't let him get away from them. They kept tabs on him and, in his next start on Aug 20, they sent him off as the $14 favourite in a 1,200m race on the Poly.

Like the good horse they knew he was, Augustano obliged when ridden by Barend Vorster.

Then, three weeks later, and for good measure, he did it again.

Only, that time he was even more impressive. Indeed, one could say he gave his rivals a galloping lesson - claiming every stake in that "white picket fence" which marks out the track.

That day, he literally gave Manoel Nunes a sedan-chair ride, winning by two-and-a quarter lengths.

Right now, Augustano is in such super condition that a hat-trick of wins looks on the platter. Go with him in Sunday's Race 5.

Yesterday also, we saw a clutchful of candidates for the intriguing Panasonic Kranji Mile (Race 8 on Sunday) go through their paces in preparation for the big race which carries stake money of $700,000.

Michael Rodd was astride last year's winner Debt Collector who clocked 37.4sec with Sabik (Race 2 on Sunday) for company.

John Powell coaxed Elite Excalibur along to cover the distance in 38.6sec. Tales Of Summer (Race 1 on Sunday) was his galloping companion.

And finally, we had Gilt Complex and Laughing Gravy going together to return 38.4sec for the trip.

Incidentally, all four were from Cliff Brown's yard and they represent a formidable challenge to all others.