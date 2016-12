French rider Alexis Badel opened his Hong Kong account on Tuesday, scoring a shock win on 24-1 shot SUPREME PROFIT for trainer Danny Shum in the Class 2 Long Ke Handicap over 2,000m.

"I'm very happy, this is a good horse and I had a little bit of luck because the favourite was only just beaten," said Badel. "It's a very good experience so I hope that I am going to win many races more." - HKJC