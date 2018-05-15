Badel to ride Circuit Land

Top French jockey Alexis Badel will ride Singapore's hope, Group 2 Chairman's Trophy winner Circuit Land, in the $1.5 million Group 1 Invitational Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 26.

The 28-year-old has been granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence by the Singapore Turf Club, along with three other top names for the Kranji Mile showpiece.

Jockey Jason Collett will ride New Zealand candidate Ocean Emperor, while Hong Kong-based duo, Zac Purton and Karis Teetan, will ride Hong Kong runners Southern Legend and Horse Of Fortune respectively.

Jockey David Probert was also granted a permit but his mount, English contender Here Comes When, has been withdrawn after being injured.

Badel, whose father is a former jockey and mother a trainer, was crowned French champion apprentice jockey in 2007. He broke into the Top 10 in just his second year riding with 60 winners.

Feature races wins did not take long to come. He notched his first of several Group-race wins aboard Norse King for his mother in the 2013 Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris over 2,400m.

Badel soon caught the eye of the Aga Khan, becoming his stable jockey behind Christophe Soumillon at the beginning of the 2015 racing season. That proved to be his most successful season to date with a haul of 104 winners and a seventh position finish on the log.

Badel has been a regular visitor in Hong Kong since December 2016, ending his first two- month stint on seven winners. He returned for a new term between November last year and February this year, booting home another 14 winners.

Collett is a 26-year- old New Zealand rider currently plying his trade in Sydney, Australia, and has booted home more than 800 winners, including a long list of Group successes.

He was New Zealand champion apprentice jockey title in the 2011/2012 season.

Both Purton and Teetan are no strangers to Singapore racegoers. Purton, an Australian, is best remembered for winning the 2013 Singapore Airlines International Cup on Military Attack and the 2015 KrisFlyer International Sprint on Aerovelocity.

Mauritian-born Teetan landed the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m aboard Lim's Cruiser for trainer Stephen Gray i n 2016.