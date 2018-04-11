Barinois to a win in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) PAVAROTTI PASSION was not troubled in ''winning'' his Barrier Trial and could be a decent sort in the making. He is a mature three-year-old that should get better. (2) LESLIES PATHTOFAME has had six starts in the Highveld and would be deserving as his form is decent. He has a plum draw and will try get away. (8) INTERNET KID, (1) SAIL THE BAY, (4) GRANDE MAESTRO and (10) TRULY PROUD have chances.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) SILVER PRANCER should know what it's all about after having run two seconds in a row over different trips. But has a wide draw again. (3) IRISH MARSH found her last race short and was improving prior. She can get it right and must be respected. (10) PALACE MYSTERY is back on her best surface and would be deserving. She has a plum draw. (7) SUCH A RUSH and (2) INCOMODATION have shown enough to get close.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(8) HECTOR HEATHCOTE ''won'' his Barrier Trial but not only that he beat a fair sort; She's A Dream. It could be flattering but it must be mean he has ability. Interesting to note he goes much further. (1) DOT COZA ran on well last time showing himself to be much better than his previous form. He can confirm. (7) GOOD LORD PADMORE was well behind (1) DOT COZA but has blinkers now.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Lightly raced (1) BARINOIS has tried different things. She has the potential and now has Anton Marcus up. ( 9 ) COLOUR YOUR DREAMS just needed her comeback run which was over shorter. On her previous run she should go close. (2) RIVERBOAT QUEEN won off a wide draw last and it will be something if she repeats. For sure, she will be running on. (5) DARK SIENNA and (8) DESTINY DUCHESS must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SILVA'S BULLET is quickly raced after showing up in a Barrier Trial. He was promising at the start of the season and has been given time to mature. (7) PLYMOUTH ROCK should have scored his second career race by now. He ran a nice race after rest considering he was cut. (4) WINTER'S COMING caught the eye last but has a wide draw. There are more with claims so watch the tote.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) SILVAN SAINT turned in a fair performance on his local debut. Blinkers have brought out his best and he could be one to follow if taking to the Poly. The horse who beat him last time, (5) OBVIOUS CHILD, is 1kg worse off for that neck beating but rates a danger again. He has tried the Poly before but deserves another go. (3) IMPACT ZONE is knocking at the door. More can earn so watch the tote.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Most are talented speedy fillies. (7) SUGAR GIRL has scope and could be a nice horse with maturity. She is bred for a bit more and has drawn wide though. (9) CALL ME WINTER is holding good form and should appreciate the drop in trip. (5) CHINA PEARL caught the eye last time and should get better as it was her local debut. (3) TSESSEBE is capable and must be watched.