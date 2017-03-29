Baroness Mary can score over the mile

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) REGAL RUBY has run into form and should win after a good rest.

(6) LILY THERESA lacked extra after showing pace when a fair bit behind the former but should improve.

(10) PUBLIC PROSECUTOR is nicely bred and may attract support.

(1) ANGEL'S TRUMPET should be speedy.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) WHY WOULDN'T YEW confirmed the potential he showed on debut running fourth again in a decent looking field.

(10) TRUE WORDS is an expensive colt.

(1) BAYETO is well bred and could be ready.

(2) BENFONTEIN has been working well.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) JICKETY CAN made a fair debut. She should build on that and could win this one.

(9) LINDLEYS LANE was not far behind the former on debut and was not far behind (1) EMERALD GAL in her subsequent start. She should be at a peak.

(8) LE CLAIRE looked dangerous in the closing stages and had EMERALD GAL behind her so must go in.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) COMMANDER BOND was going the right way before rest. He is the form choice here but he has been off for a while and will need to be closely watched.

(7) C'EST LA VIE showed little on debut but is a well bred Dynasty gelding and may come on in no uncertain terms.

(5) RISKY RAMBO is holding form well over this trip and has the best of the draw.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) GEOGRAPHE BAY was not disgraced over 1,200m in a stronger field last time. She won her second start over this trip well and could be competitive.

(6) STATE BALLET is speedy and deserves more success. On form she should run well.

(3) SAILS SET could offer value at the weights.

(2) AZARENKA has a bit of class.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) PRINCE ALFRED could make a grand handicap debut. He was also impressive when winning. More to come.

(2) CARDINAL CALL should have most of this field held. He is honest and has been knocking at the door.

(3) CORTADA is better than his last and with (4) ELUSIVE SINGER can improve.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(10) BARONESS MARY is getting better. She won with something in hand last start and should be up to the task.

(9) EXCELLENT beat the former over this trip and could make a race of it again.

(2) SILVAN STAR will enjoy this trip.

(3) MISS MARKER is returning to her best distance.