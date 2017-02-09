Racing

BARRIER TRIAL RESULTS

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials

Feb 09, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Southern Man (D David)

2 El Condor (B Woodworth)

3 Alejandro (M Nunes)

4 Without Prejudice

5 Nova Classic (O Placais)

Margins and time: 4, 5½, shd, 4 (1min 01.96sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Walking Thunder (D Beasley)

2 Stay With Me (David)

3 Pint Sized Prince

4 Royal Fortune (I Saifudin)

5 Clarton Super (I Azhar)

6 Silver Spoon (T See)

Margins and time: 1¼, 5, 2½, 1¼, 9½ (1:02.13)

TRIAL 3

1 Could Be Pearls (M Rodd)

2 Alasamo (Saifudin)

3 Fighting Warrior (Woodworth)

4 Famous Artist (CC Wong)

5 High Street (G Boss)

Margins and time: ½, ¾, ½, 1¾ (1:04.89)

TRIAL 4

1 Lake Huka (A Munro)

2 Eastern Victory (Woodworth)

3 Satellite Power (T See)

4 Succession (Nunes)

5 Bigdinero (Saifudin)

6 Xzuberance (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: ½, hd, 1¼, shd, 1¾ (1:03.94)

TRIAL 5

1 Nova Star (T See)

2 Nation Theatre (Y Salim)

3 Deadline Day (Placais)

4 Top Note (TH Koh)

5 Happy Joy (I Amirul)

6 Lim's Pershing (Beasley)

7 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1½, 2½, 2½, ½, 6, ¼, 5½ (1:02.84)