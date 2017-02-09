BARRIER TRIAL RESULTS
Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Southern Man (D David)
2 El Condor (B Woodworth)
3 Alejandro (M Nunes)
4 Without Prejudice
5 Nova Classic (O Placais)
Margins and time: 4, 5½, shd, 4 (1min 01.96sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Walking Thunder (D Beasley)
2 Stay With Me (David)
3 Pint Sized Prince
4 Royal Fortune (I Saifudin)
5 Clarton Super (I Azhar)
6 Silver Spoon (T See)
Margins and time: 1¼, 5, 2½, 1¼, 9½ (1:02.13)
TRIAL 3
1 Could Be Pearls (M Rodd)
2 Alasamo (Saifudin)
3 Fighting Warrior (Woodworth)
4 Famous Artist (CC Wong)
5 High Street (G Boss)
Margins and time: ½, ¾, ½, 1¾ (1:04.89)
TRIAL 4
1 Lake Huka (A Munro)
2 Eastern Victory (Woodworth)
3 Satellite Power (T See)
4 Succession (Nunes)
5 Bigdinero (Saifudin)
6 Xzuberance (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: ½, hd, 1¼, shd, 1¾ (1:03.94)
TRIAL 5
1 Nova Star (T See)
2 Nation Theatre (Y Salim)
3 Deadline Day (Placais)
4 Top Note (TH Koh)
5 Happy Joy (I Amirul)
6 Lim's Pershing (Beasley)
7 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)
Margins and time: 1½, 2½, 2½, ½, 6, ¼, 5½ (1:02.84)