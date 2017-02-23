Barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Super Hero (M Ewe)
2 Zolved (E Aslam)
3 Jade Dragon (D Beasley)
4 Good Warrior (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 6¼, hd, 27 (1min 01.84sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Ocean General (Th Koh)
2 Silkino (G Moose)
3 Jackfish (V Duric)
4 Anghiari (Y Salim)
5 Ottawa (O Placais)
6 Lady Iffraaj (R Zawari)
Margins and time: 7, 3¾, 2½, ½ (1:00.85)
TRIAL 3
1 Amazing Man (S Noh)
2 Red Rackham (S Sam)
3 Double Win (A Munro)
4 Elite Gustavo (M Rodd)
5 Julius Caesar (Duric)
6 Lim's Sparkle (Beasley)
Margins and time: 2¼, 2¼, 4¼, 3¾, 13¾ (1:01.03)
TRIAL 4
1 Order Of The Sun (CC Wong)
2 Infantry (M Nunes)
3 Nova Warrior (R Shafiq)
4 Nova Swiss (Placais)
5 Alasamo (Saifudin)
6 Crazy Times
7 Smart Lad (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 1½, hd, 5½, ½, ¾ (59.74)
TRIAL 5
1 Big City (T See)
2 Waipakihi (J Powell)
3 Anonymous (S John)
4 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Keepitup (G Boss)
6 Dicaprio (Nunes)
7 Ocean De Lago (Rodd)
Margins and time: 2¼, ½, nk, ½, 1¼, ½ (1:01.50)