Racing

Barrier trial results

Feb 23, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Super Hero (M Ewe)

2 Zolved (E Aslam)

3 Jade Dragon (D Beasley)

4 Good Warrior (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 6¼, hd, 27 (1min 01.84sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ocean General (Th Koh)

2 Silkino (G Moose)

3 Jackfish (V Duric)

4 Anghiari (Y Salim)

5 Ottawa (O Placais)

6 Lady Iffraaj (R Zawari)

Margins and time: 7, 3¾, 2½, ½ (1:00.85)

TRIAL 3

1 Amazing Man (S Noh)

2 Red Rackham (S Sam)

3 Double Win (A Munro)

4 Elite Gustavo (M Rodd)

5 Julius Caesar (Duric)

6 Lim's Sparkle (Beasley)

Margins and time: 2¼, 2¼, 4¼, 3¾, 13¾ (1:01.03)

TRIAL 4

1 Order Of The Sun (CC Wong)

2 Infantry (M Nunes)

3 Nova Warrior (R Shafiq)

4 Nova Swiss (Placais)

5 Alasamo (Saifudin)

6 Crazy Times

7 Smart Lad (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 1½, hd, 5½, ½, ¾ (59.74)

TRIAL 5

1 Big City (T See)

2 Waipakihi (J Powell)

3 Anonymous (S John)

4 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Keepitup (G Boss)

6 Dicaprio (Nunes)

7 Ocean De Lago (Rodd)

Margins and time: 2¼, ½, nk, ½, 1¼, ½ (1:01.50)