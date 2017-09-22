Barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 White Truffle (C Grylls)
2 Crown Delight (M Ewe)
3 Chocante (M Kellady)
4 Mr Hopkins (V Duric)
5 Hippo Ventura
6 Rin Tin Tin
7 Lim's Ripple (M Rodd)Margins And Time:½, shd, 1½, ns, ½, ¾ (1min 01.51sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Mokastar (N Juglall)
2 Turf Champion (M Nunes)
3 Grand Canyon (O Placais)
4 Paparazzi (J Powell)
5 Millennium's Rule (G Boss)
6 Laughing Buffalo (Rodd)
7 D'Great Star (CS Chin)Margins And Time: 1¼, ½, nk, 12¼, ½, nk (1:00.09)
TRIAL 3
1 Infantry (Nunes)
2 White Hunter (V Duric)
3 Majestic Moments (B Vorster)
4 Forever Young (B Woodowrth)
5 Mr Scorsese (Powell)
6 Squire Osbaldeston (Grylls)
7 Emperor's Banquet (Juglall)
Margins And Time: 2¾, ns, ½, 4, 1¾, 1½ (59.58sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Siamese Cat (Vorster)
2 Cairo (M Zaki)
3 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)
4 Major Advancement (Nunes)
5 O'Reilly's Dancer (Powell)
6 Noble Liaison (P Dellorto)
7 Nova Warrior (R Shafiq)
8 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)
Margins And Time:½, ½, nk, 2, 1¼, ½, 4¼ (59.91sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Saraab (O Chavez)
2 Yabadabadoo (Nunes)
3 The Capital (Vorster)
4 The Wind (Placais)
5 Speedy Phoenix (Duric)
6 Country Warrior (Powell)
7 Silent Arrow
8 Greatballs Of Fire (Rodd)
Margins And Time: ½, 1¾, ¾, 1¾, 1, ns, 4¼ (59.68sec)
TRIAL 6
1 Super Denman (Vorster)
2 Cadet (Juglall)
3 Muscular Dragon (Placais)
4 Land Below D Wind (Kellady)
5 Pacific Pearl (Dellorto)
6 Tauboss (Nunes)
7 Muscular Sprinter (Powell)
8 Queen Of Queens (Zaki)
Margins And Time:½, 1¾, 4½, nk, 4¼, 1 (1:00.41)
TRIAL 7
1 Top Note (S John)
2 Avengers Hero (Placais)
3 Silent Connection
4 Darc Belt (G Boss)
5 Lucky Victory
6 General Conatus (CC Wong)
7 River Of Dreams (Vorster)
8 Shuying Xiaoxiao (Z Zuriman)
Margins And Time: Nk, hd, ½, 1½, nk, ½, 3¼ (1:01.28)