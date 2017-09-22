Racing

Barrier trials results

Sep 22, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 White Truffle (C Grylls)

2 Crown Delight (M Ewe)

3 Chocante (M Kellady)

4 Mr Hopkins (V Duric)

5 Hippo Ventura

6 Rin Tin Tin

7 Lim's Ripple (M Rodd)Margins And Time:½, shd, 1½, ns, ½, ¾ (1min 01.51sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Mokastar (N Juglall)

2 Turf Champion (M Nunes)

3 Grand Canyon (O Placais)

4 Paparazzi (J Powell)

5 Millennium's Rule (G Boss)

6 Laughing Buffalo (Rodd)

7 D'Great Star (CS Chin)Margins And Time: 1¼, ½, nk, 12¼, ½, nk (1:00.09)

TRIAL 3

1 Infantry (Nunes)

2 White Hunter (V Duric)

3 Majestic Moments (B Vorster)

4 Forever Young (B Woodowrth)

5 Mr Scorsese (Powell)

6 Squire Osbaldeston (Grylls)

7 Emperor's Banquet (Juglall)

Margins And Time: 2¾, ns, ½, 4, 1¾, 1½ (59.58sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Siamese Cat (Vorster)

2 Cairo (M Zaki)

3 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)

4 Major Advancement (Nunes)

5 O'Reilly's Dancer (Powell)

6 Noble Liaison (P Dellorto)

7 Nova Warrior (R Shafiq)

8 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

Margins And Time:½, ½, nk, 2, 1¼, ½, 4¼ (59.91sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Saraab (O Chavez)

2 Yabadabadoo (Nunes)

3 The Capital (Vorster)

4 The Wind (Placais)

5 Speedy Phoenix (Duric)

6 Country Warrior (Powell)

7 Silent Arrow

8 Greatballs Of Fire (Rodd)

Margins And Time: ½, 1¾, ¾, 1¾, 1, ns, 4¼ (59.68sec)

TRIAL 6

1 Super Denman (Vorster)

2 Cadet (Juglall)

3 Muscular Dragon (Placais)

4 Land Below D Wind (Kellady)

5 Pacific Pearl (Dellorto)

6 Tauboss (Nunes)

7 Muscular Sprinter (Powell)

8 Queen Of Queens (Zaki)

Margins And Time:½, 1¾, 4½, nk, 4¼, 1 (1:00.41)

TRIAL 7

1 Top Note (S John)

2 Avengers Hero (Placais)

3 Silent Connection

4 Darc Belt (G Boss)

5 Lucky Victory

6 General Conatus (CC Wong)

7 River Of Dreams (Vorster)

8 Shuying Xiaoxiao (Z Zuriman)

Margins And Time: Nk, hd, ½, 1½, nk, ½, 3¼ (1:01.28)