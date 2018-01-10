Be Bee is all buzz on training track

Be Bee (No. 4) beating Elite Power, Master Of Malibu and Sun Dream in a blanket finish at his last start on Dec 1.

Just a day after being honoured as the top two-year-old at the Racing Awards Night, Be Bee - now a three-year-old - threw down the gauntlet to his opponents in Friday's Class 3 sprint.

Taken out for a spin on the training track and partnered by John Powell, Be Bee was all business when running the 600m in a fluent 37.8sec.

He had O'What A Feeling (Matt Kellady) for company. Both are trained by Shane Baertschiger and O'What A Feeling will also see action on Friday, but in the Kranji Stakes C race which is over the mile.

EXCITING SEASON

Back to Be Bee, and it must be said that the son of Showcasing looks to be heading for an exciting season and it could start with victory on Friday.

It will be his first race start of the season, following that last-start win on Dec 1.

That day, when racing in Class 4 company, Powell slotted him into the box seat and there they stayed all the way until the 200m.

With the rest in full flight, Be Bee joined in the fray and, pulling out all stops got the verdict in a tight three-way go.

It was his third triumph in just four starts - the first two wins coming in June and July when he was still a two-year-old tot.

Be Bee has the potential to be a star in the 2018 season and it could all begin on Friday.

As for O'What A Feeling, he will desperately want to get another victory on the board. Winless for 11 months, he could be the roughie you're always looking for on a raceday.

A winner over the mile at his last start, his last five starts have been over shorter trips. But he gets his pet distance on Friday and that could tip the scales in his favour.

Keep an eye on Trigamy in the Open Maiden sprint on Sunday. He presented himself in good order when running the 600m in 35.7sec.

With nothing to show from five starts, his last outing would have given his trainer Saimee Jumaat and his connections reason to be hopeful that his winning break will come sooner rather than later.

Sent off as the $12 top pick in an "Open Maiden" over the 1,100m on the Poly, Trigamy never landed a punch but finished about two lengths behind the winner.

That was on Nov 26 and, if you were one of those who went home lighter in the pocket for backing the four-year-old, I say keep the faith.

Trigamy is in some kind of form and that could translate into a win on Sunday.