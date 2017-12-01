Be Bee fresh enough to win

Two-time winner Be Bee has been thoroughly prepared for his comeback in the last of nine races at Kranji tonight.

After several months of absence, the buzz is back with Be Bee.

Spelled since his fourth placing in the $200,000 Group 3 Juvenile Championship on July 30, the Shane Baertschiger-trained New Zealand-bred has been working and trialling well for his return to racing.

Although it was only a two-horse trial when he beat stablemate Ladrone on Nov 14, it was a top run, as he was carrying a big weight of 70kg on his back and he was still grossly huge in appearance.

The Polytrack was waterlogged that morning, which rendered it hard and that was the reason for five horses withdrawing from the trial.

The Baertschiger pair did not go too hard and the winning time was a slow 1min 02.21sec for the 1,000m.

Then, in his next trial 11 days later, he showed up trimmer and gave another pleasing performance to finish second to Saraab. This was a more serious trial with the winner clocking a smart 1min 00.12sec.

Be Bee lost by only a neck.

In his final touches to his preparation, Be Bee strode out stylishly on Tuesday morning.

Before his last-start fourth, the Auric Stable-owned three-year-old was unbeaten in two earlier starts, including a facile victory in the $325,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m.

Fitness and freshness are his advantages in the last race tonight but there is one niggling concern though. He is resuming in a Polytrack 1,200m race which is not easy first-up. But you can be assured he's fit.