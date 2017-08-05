Bear Witness can make things right in last race

Apart from his second-up below-par showing, probably due to the second-run syndrome, BEAR WITNESS has shown that he is a capable horse.

From three other starts, the Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old notched a win, a second and a third, underscoring his ability and consistency.

The bay Australian-bred gelding showed promise right from his first start on March 26, when he not only scored easily but was also one of the elite few to win first-up in Restricted Maiden in sub-1min 10sec for the 1,200m on turf.

He stopped the clock at 1:09.94 with 57kg on his back. Only horses with strong potential can do this timing.

He might have finished a nine-and-a-quarter-length fifth in his next start on April 21, but the winner Tannhauser has since franked the form by winning three in a row.

With the second-run hoodoo off his back, Bear Witness came back good on May 21 with a one-length second to Lim's Casino, who clocked 1:10.80 for the 1,200m in Class 4.

Then last time out in a Novice event over 1,400m on July 16, Bear Witness ran a top race, revving up from midfield to finish a one-length third to Magic City, who clocked 1:22.73.

That run was nearly two months after his last outing and he probably need it, so he should have stripped fitter from it and has since done a couple of gallops to stay fit.

Bear Witness is back in a Class 4 race over the same distance in tomorrow's Race 10 and he should come into his own again.

Besides the improvement, his two other plusses are his handy 56kg handicap - down 1kg from his last start - and his nice barrier (gate 4). He should get a good run in transit and produce a winning run in the straight.