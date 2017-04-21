Beataboutthebush can win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) VARZEN has done well over this course and distance and should fight out the finish.

(2) MAMBO TANGO ran on the 14th and that run needs to be considered.

(3) ANGKOR WAT ran a nice local debut but did not really repeat it last time out but does deserve respect.

(4) NINE WEST must be looked at on his last run.

(6) COPPER TRAIL has a winning chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) SOUTHERN SUNSET may have needed her last run and can improve.

(3) VICTORIA COLLEGE has been a bit disappointing of late but is capable of winning.

(5) JUST A REMINDER showed nice improvement last time out and can do even better this time.

(7) TIMEDTOPERFECTION does not win too often but is not out of it.

(9) CORKER and (10) ON THAT NOTE are capable of better than their last run would suggest.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) BIG CHIEF and (3) PHOENIX RISING are making their debut in the Alan Greeff yard and can improve on the form they showed in the Western Cape.

(2) OVER DRIVE is battling to win but should fight out the finish if running to his best.

(4) WISE WHISPER showed improvement last time out and has a place chance in this line-up.

(9) COYOTE CREEK showed nice promise on debut and does look the one to beat.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) CLEAR SAILING is weighted to win this race easily but it may not be as easy as it looks on paper.

(2) THE MERRY WIDOW drops in distance but is not out of it.

(3) STAR BURST GALAXY always gives of her best and should run very well again.

(5) BROWN SUGAR makes her local debut and could pop up in the places.

(6) EASY STREET did well to win her latest start and can earn.

(8) FLY PEG FLY can win.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) GYPSY BEAUTY came from far back to win her maiden race, so may have more to show.

(2) TENDER TRIP likes to run on when the race is all but over but must have a winning chance in this line-up.

(9) PRETTY WOMAN won her last start but that was on the Polytrack and she may be at her best on that surface.

(10) ASPEN FIRE and (11)BANK THE BILL can earn stake cheques if running up to their best form.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

An interesting race.

(1) OFF THE BIT has done well enough since having blinkers fitted and is not out of it.

(3) EN GEE OH was touched off over similar recently and should run very well once again.

The Justin Snaith yard has not had very much success recently in the Eastern Cape but that is sure to change and (4)STRATHDON is weighted to win comfortably. He should win this race.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH has done nothing much wrong in her career and it will be interesting to see if she can go this far. If she can then she will win many more races.

(2) FORTISSIMUS and (3) BARONESS MARY both deserve respect trying this longer distance for the first time.

(5) KONKOLA returns from a rest and is not well-drawn but is capable of running well.

(8) ANGEL OF ATHENS can cause an upset.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Some decent sprinters go the post for this race. Trainer Tara Laing has two of them in (1) NORMANZ and (4) TAR HEEL and both have winning chances.

Stable companions from the Justin Snaith yard (2) VILLA DEL LARGO and (3) CAPTAIN ALFREDO are both capable of winning and deserve respect.

Alan Greeff also send out some in-form runners in the form of (7) ZEVENASTIC, (6) INSEARCHOFTHESUN as well as (5) THAYER.