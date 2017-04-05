Beau Var has improved enough to win Race 3

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) BRAVE ENDEAVOUR has not run badly in his three starts to date and is a winning hope.

(3) COPPER TRAIL has shown promise in his two starts to date and should have a big chance.

(4) ELECTRICAL STORM is having his first run and can improve.

(8) SILVER BLADE tends to lack a finish but could place.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ALBERTINA did not show on debut but could improve.

(3) ASTRALITA has been disappointing in her two starts to date but could do a lot better this time.

(12) MISS APHRODITE is clearly a lot better than her last run would suggest and should run well over this distance.

(16) SINGING IN SEATTLE has run two very good races to date and could prove the one to upset.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BEAU VAR showed nice promise on her local debut and should fight out the finish.

(2) OYSTER POND shows pace so could run an improved race over this shorter distance.

(3) SILKEN SUMMER is holding her form very well and her trainer has struck a purple patch of form and she is the one to beat.

(4) MANDOLIN may have needed her local debut.

(15) LEIA ORGANA has run two fair races.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) THAYER has been unreliable but is capable of winning a race like this.

(2) INSEARCHOFTHESUN should be in the shake-up but is battling to win.

(3) ZEVENASTIC is in very good form but takes a step up in class.

(5) TURBO is regaining his best form and is not out of it.

(6) ORIENTAL TIGER disappointed in his latest start but is likely to do better this distance.

(7) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT can win this race.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) RESTLESS ROAD bounced back to form with a nice win last time out so has to be given respect.

(3) SOVIET COSMONAUT seems to run his best races on the turf so should make a bold bid.

(4) AIM FOR GLORY disappointed in his post maiden run but can improve in his new yard.

(5) LE GRAND ROUGE was an impressive debut winner so has to be considered.

(6) BAAHIR has done well in his new yard and can win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) MAVERICK GIRL is one of a number of runners in this race that are returning from a break but are capable of winning. She does have ability.

(2) THE WILD MISTRESS was in good form before a break.

(3) NIGHT OUT has not won for some time but can be considered.

(4) AUDRIE DO is capable of doing better over this distance.

(8) UNDER MILKWOOD was not disgraced on her local debut and can do better.

RACE 7 (2,700M)

(1) STREAK could prefer this longer distance and deserves respect.

(2) VALMODE has done very well over slightly shorter so must be considered.

(3) PYRAMUS is holding his form well and is likely to fight out the finish once again.

(4) SHADY WORLD was close up in a race where the form has not really worked out but could prefer this type of distance.