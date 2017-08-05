Beautiful Shay has the form to score in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) JET SAILOR has run two decent races and could get punters off to a winning start.

(3) VICTORIOUS ROCHELE shows pace and could finish in the money.

(5) FLYING EDGE can be watched on debut.

(6) MACHOMOUSE has run two fair races at this centre and could earn some money again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) SCOOTALOO could be the one to beat after her promising recent form.

(1) SAZERAC was not disgraced on her local debut and does have a winning chance.

(2) MOLLY PITCHER is holding her form and is likely to fight it out at the finish.

(4) AT VARIANCE and (5) SOUNDS OF LOVE lack a strong finish but might place.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) AIR SALUTE deserves his win now. He was ready to win before running in an extended trip on the turf at Scottsville. He can do it this time.

(5) ROY'S YEVAHN suddenly showed up again. If he can repeat, he will be there.

(4) CHILLI AFFAIR must be there on best runs.

(1) HARD BALL is consistent but could prefer the Polytrack.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) BEAUTIFUL SHAY has fair Gauteng form and could be the one to beat.

(3) EUAN' ME is capable of going close but does not always show her best side.

(4) OVER ACHIEVER looked an unlucky loser and could finish in the money.

(6) MISSIBABA makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) MIGHTY MERCURY is speedy and has run well at three different tracks. He has a plum draw and could get it right.

(11) TILL DAWN caught the eye last time but has to overcome a wide draw to win it. He should be right there again.

(9) OLD OAK lagged at the rear for most of her debut but she is not out of it yet.

RACE 6 (1,200M)



(1) BLETCHLEY was not disgraced on his local debut and does have a winning chance.

(2) TOWN FLYER has been disappointing recently but the drop in distance and having blinkers on could do the trick.

(10) PHIL'S POWER lacked a strong finish last time but is capable of a better showing.

(12) SILVER SWIFT is another with a chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) SONG OF MITU's last two runs are eye-catching. She was 0.5 lengths behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Lady In Black in her penultimate start and had a subsequent winner just ahead when third again here last time.

(12) RANI is well bred but has yet to show. She should be super fit now.

(6) SO VAIN, (1) POMONA, (2) COSIMA, (11) ONE DIMENSION and (9) ROY'S BARBEL can earn some money.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) TWO GUNSY was a wide margin winner and does set the standard in this race. He will be giving chunks of weight away to his rivals though.

(2) SKY FULL OF STARS is unreliable but capable of winning.

(4) TOO COOL has done well since moving to Kimberley and has a winning chance.

(7) RED HOT RUSSIAN is holding his form and could earn money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(7) ASYOUPLEASE made a fair handicap debut. But his slow starting habit is cause for concern.

(2) YANKEEDOODLEDANDY may take full advantage and could peak here.

(5) MASTER OF MISCHIEF needed his last run and should be ready to bounce back.

(6) ROY'S TAXI and (1) GOOD TO GIVE must be given due consideration.

RACE 10 (2,200M)

(1) SABRE CHARGE has yet to race on the sand but, if bringing his turf form to the sand, he should run very well here.

(2) SEA BEAN was a very easy winner the only time she raced at this track and is sure to prove a lively danger.

(3) DOUBLE BIND is clearly better than his last run would suggest and the same can be said of (4) BORDER HOPPER.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

It could be a great tussle between the two Polytrack specialists - (4) WALTZED HOME and (5) MUMSY'S JET. Both are in good form with the former knocking hard against top divisioners while the latter's last win suggested strong form line.

(3) ALAADEL may have just needed it when only 1.95 lengths behind (5) MUMSY'S JET and is 1kg better off. Could get close.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) ROMAN CARNIVAL has been aimed at this race, so must be respected.

(2) RED SPECIAL is badly drawn but could earn some money.

(3) PRINCE OF ORANGE did not stride out last time but could do a lot better on this surface.

Stable companion (7) SUNDARI won this race last year, so must be considered.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(3) ARGO'S JET could be the value proposition. He had wide draws in his last two after rest and, from a better draw, should also be in peak fitness.

(7) TOA NUI won better than the margin suggested last time and the form has worked out very well. He could make a decent handicap debut.

(1) SELVAN'S JET needed the run last start. He is always a big danger on the Poly.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(2) ROCK A BYE BABY continues to win her races and could be the one to beat.

(1) INSEARCHOFTHESUN is unreliable but is capable of winning.

(5) SALUTE THE SUN was not beaten far last time out. This is stronger but his trainer is a shrewd judge.

(6) AL AZRAQ has not won for over a year but could prove very dangerous in this race.

RACE 15 (1,000M)

(3) EDDIE SWEAT is holding form and was not far off in a strong field last start. He should be at a peak in his third run after rest and has a decent draw.

(1) FREDDIE FLINT is rated highly for a newly turned three-year-old but could be up to it. He has improved after being gelded.

(10) LONDON KNIGHT overraced over 1,200m and may settle in this. He should give a good account of himself again.