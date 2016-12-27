This 'Beauty' looks stunning in Race 11

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 O'SOCOOLE appears ready to win again, especially off this rating, and Sam Clipperton is riding in good form currently.

9 LEAN JOURNEY He's now deep into Class 5. The talent's there, it's just a case of coaxing it out of him - and whether he decides to show up.

3 RUGBY DIAMOND has speed but is also quite hit and miss. His best run this season came over this course and distance so perhaps now's the time to return to the Sha Tin 1,200m.

7 NO LAUGHING MATTER has been extremely disappointing but has drawn well and can add value to the exotics.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

6 GENTLEMEN The step-up to a mile should suit, as will the drop in grade, and it wouldn't shock to see him break through here.

8 SILVER GATSBY is quite suited by the extended Happy Valley mile earlier in the season. He may need to drop further but he's a chance.

13 HOLY STAR is a horse more than capable of winning a race like this if everything falls into place.

5 AMAZING ALWAYS does have a good Class 5 record so is capable of improving at any time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

This looks tailor-made for 1 PAKISTAN STAR to return to the winner's circle. He should be giving away more weight to every horse in the race than he is, and this looks an easy kill before he tackles the four-year-old classics.

2 SEA JADE is coming off easy wins at Happy Valley at his last two. He'll be sure to run them along out in front and try to make Pakistan Star chase hard, but he did get beaten by six lengths by Pakistan Star at their only encounter and does meet him nine pounds worse now.

3 LOOK ERAS did win the main lead-up to this, but it looked a weak race and the best he can hope for is a distant placing, while 5 AMRITSARIA does have race experience - perhaps the only positive for him.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 JUMBO HAPPINESS has improved. His fast-finishing third showed that he will be breaking through very shortly. The return to Sha Tin is a query but he looks a better horse now.

9 AUTOPAY was luckless first-up and plenty was expected at his second outing, but he didn't show a great deal. He's still learning and Joao Moreira jumping on is a positive.

3 HOT HOT PEPPER can't break through but always produces a good effort, he just lacks a lethal blow late.

8 SPRING WIN was just fair first-up but should improve with the run under his belt.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 VICTORY MACHINE was good on debut and Sam Clipperton may even be suited by settling him into the box seat. Wherever he finds himself, he looks ready to get his campaign back on track.

9 HOUSE OF FUN is no star but he looks the type who will be a Class 3 mainstay, always performing well here. He looks the main danger.

3 HAPPY AGILITY has returned a different horse this preparation. His ceiling ratings-wise is approaching but he may have another win left in him.

1 ISTANBUL BEY keep safe - he hasn't been that good at the trials but he looks a progressive type.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

9 GREAT JOY showed flashes of ability in his six starts to date. He has drawn wide in gate 11 but, with the long run to the first bend, that shouldn't cause him any problems.

1 XINJIANG YARN has been a model of consistency this season and looks capable once more of being able to put himself in the frame, particularly in a race with limited pace.

7 BO DUKE, can stay all day and has a chance of winning yet again if he has his rivals off the bit and chasing from the 600 metres.

8 KING BOUNTIFUL was just fair at his last two but a switch back to Sha Tin and the rider change to Craig Williams could spark him up.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

4 ENREACHING makes a rapid step-up in trip with the switch in surface, from 1,000m on turf to 1,650m on dirt but, as long as he settles in the run he looks a major player. Craig Williams takes the ride.

12 CONSISTENT lives up to his name on this surface, always running well even without winning. Down in the weights, he looks a chance yet again.

2 EXPEDITE is a typical dirt horse. He's honest and, if he's put into the race at just the right time, he's a winning chance.

5 DRAGON HARMONY did have everything to suit last time out. He's drawn wide again here and is worth taking on.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

6 D B PIN. His last start win had jockey Karis Teetan calling him a potential top-liner. He's bound for Class 2 and looks hard to beat.

7 FAIRY TWINS meets D B Pin eight pounds better and he remains lightly raced too. He has the coveted outside rail draw.

2 DRAGON MASTER looks an out-and-out sprinter who gets the services of Moreira.

8 SUPER WISE looked a very promising horse in Australia. Watch him for a bold show.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

13 DINOZZO The step-up to 2,000m looks positive for a horse that could be a fringe Hong Kong Derby contender. Expect him to be hard to beat.

9 GREEN DISPATCH has started to find some of the form. He won two back before a poor effort last time out. He has since trialled well.

2 AMBITIOUS CHAMPION maps well here and the return to the Sha Tin 2000m should suit.

8 CALIFORNIA DISEGNO will be in this for a long way.

RACE 10 (1,650M)

2 MAGICAL BEAUTY has trialled satisfactorily. From Gate One, the race should set up well for him and he will be very competitive.

5 MAJESTIC ANTHEM performs well on this surface and is very honest. He'll run a bold race.

13 ELECTRONIC PHOENIX is one-paced but is able to sustain a strong run. He will be running on well.

4 ULTIMATE GLORY has never won on the surface but has also never run a poor race.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

11 WHO DAT SINGA and 1 BEAUTY GENERATION stand out. Beauty Generation holds the stronger hand, having finished fourth in The BMW at his last start in March. He has trialled well leading into this.

Who Dat Singa has really caught the eye since arriving.

8 MY DARLING and 13 CALIFORNIA WHIP look to be hitting form at the right time and both can run well with race fitness on their side.