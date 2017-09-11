Bets on Big Banker refunded

Big Banker was declared "a non-starter" in Race 8 yesterday and all bets on the horse were refunded.

The inquiry sign went up after the race and, on reviewing the video, it was established that Marea Negro (O Chavez, in barrier 1) reared as the start was effected, resulting in the horse making contact with the barrier attendant attending to Big Banker (O Placais, in gate 2).

This resulted in the barrier attendant being pushed into Placais, resulting in Big Banker being severely hampered and losing considerable ground.

After considering the evidence, the stewards felt that Big Banker was denied a fair start and that it had materially prejudiced the chance of that runner and, as such, Big Banker was declared a non-starter.

Big Banker trailed throughout and finished in the rear.