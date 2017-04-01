Big Flash looks hard to oppose over the 1,200m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

12 UNLEASHED DRAGON has been looking ready to break through again in recent starts at Happy Valley. The Sha Tin 1,200m provided the four-year-old with his only win last season and he looks capable of winning under Matthew Chadwick.

1 FANTASTIC EIGHT has an extravagant galloping action but impressed with a debut win on the speed. He will likely jump out and lead again from Gate 2, but there are a number of other speed factors this time around.

8 SAM'S LOVE gets Joao Moreira aboard for his debut. He has drawn awkwardly and he has looked like he would need time from the trials, but he is worth including regardless.

Finding a fourth horse is tough, so maybe bank on 6 HURRICANE HUNTER showing improvement from his debut.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 HASTILY FEET has raced well enough in Class 4 without winning, although his recent starts have not been too good. He now drops to Class 5 for the first time and gets Joao Moreira aboard and this looks a free hit for him.

10 SUPERNATURAL looked like he would be a winner in waiting in Class 5 after two good runs to start his season, but he had disappointed in the cellar grade until last start. He has been working well and will be around the mark.

5 REWARDING FLYER's first run in Class 5 was very disappointing at Happy Valley, He has been freshened up since and the return to the Sha Tin 1,400m looks a positive. Can fill the placings.

8 DANEWIN EXPRESS has now gone 35 races without a win in Hong Kong. However, his recent form suggests it is only a matter of time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The oddly named 10 SUCH A HAPPINESS really caught the eye on debut, being restrained from a wide gate before finding the line strongly for fifth. He should be well-served for that debut outing and he does get a better draw here, so expect another big run from him.

1 JUMBO LUCK plugged on for third at his second start behind Mr Picasso on Derby day. That day, the track was quite sticky due to rain, so he can be forgiven that effort and he can make amends here.

4 ORIONIDS is racing well enough under Dylan Mo at his recent starts. He should press forward and stick on late again.

6 CORRE RAPIDO was heavily backed on debut but found absolutely nothing behind Bravo Watchman. He is a temperamental character in the mornings and looks to be still putting it together, but he can run an improved race here.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 DESTIN has run two strong races from three Hong Kong starts. He should get another ideal run from the inside gate and this race does not look particularly strong, so he gets his chance to break through.

11 AMBITIOUS HEART is yet to run a poor race this season. He looks to be on the cusp of a win and he gets Joao Moreira aboard from a good gate. He will be hard to beat.

6 DOCTORS DELIGHT showed nothing on debut down the straight, but at his first run around a bend, he made solid ground into fourth. He should be running on again late here.

10 LOVE CHUNGHWA finished third in that same race over 1,200m last time out. He has a sticky gate here but should be around the mark again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 BIG FLASH was slightly disappointing on debut down the straight, but he has continued to trial well, including since that first effort. He is suited by 1,200m and can be forgiven for that 1,000m debut.

12 MULTIMAX should jump out and lead from Gate 5 with Joao Moreira aboard. He will be sticking around at the finish.

14 MONEY BOY should get every favour for Gate 2, but it is when he comes under pressure over the concluding stages that he will be most vulnerable.

11 LUCKY GUY is racing well enough currently. With Zac Purton aboard, he should be chiming in late.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 EVEREST has run on nicely for a number of placings this season, but has not got his head in front to date. He should get another cosy run and should be hard to beat. The scratching of Planet Star takes out his main rival, too.

1 CARE FREE PRINCE rarely runs a bad race in this grade. He should jump out and settle on the speed and prove hard to pass.

8 MEISTERSTUECK disappointed last start as a hot favourite, but could never get into a race that was dominated from the front. He is worth another chance.

2 SUPERIOR BOY has been a disappointment through 14 starts. Stepping back up to 1,400m should suit him, but he is too unreliable to have on top.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

9 REGENCY BO BO bungled the start badly last time out and his effort to finish midfield behind very promising galloper Nothingilikemore was terrific. He gets Joao Moreira aboard now and looks set to finally break his Class 3 duck at the fifth time of asking.

8 KINGSFIELD is yet to win in Hong Kong but the one-time Canberra Guineas winner has been on the cusp of a victory a number of times this season. He should jump out and lead and will be in this for a long way.

5 WHY WHY is having his third start for Almond Lee. He looks well-rated on some previous form for Caspar Fownes and his last run was good, but he needs to prove that he is not dropping through the ratings.

1 CONVINCIBLE gets the blinkers for the first time and should get an ideal run from Gate 3. Expect him to be competitive.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 BRAVO WATCHMAN has impressed in two wins over the straight 1,000m. He looks more a 1,400m type, so the step up to 1,200m now appears a positive. He should be hard to beat again.

Debutant 10 GENERAL DINO looked like he would get better with time in five starts as a juvenile in France. The son of two-time Hong Kong Vase winner Doctor Dino will probably want further in time, but he has looked well-prepared for this.

5 ROMAN ODYSSEY is another who should be suited stepping up to 1,200m. He should be suited by pulling back off a solid tempo here and he will be finishing off strongly.

2 DR LISTENING has proven quite the character this season. Last time out, he went to the 1,000m for the first time and proved reluctant to race. It depends on which Dr Listening turns up here, but he ticks all the boxes if he turns up at his peak.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 JOLLY BANNER comes off arguably his worst performance in Hong Kong last time out in the Hong Kong Macau Trophy. That day, he was sent out 2.9 favourite but struck trouble at the 300m and got going again only when it was all over. He is worth forgiving and can return to the winners' circle here.

2 WESTERN EXPRESS has been something of an enigma since his arrival - look at merely his runs at 1,400m and below and he is undefeated, while he is three from five in handicaps. It is hard to ascertain where his mark is, but he gives the impression he should be able to climb higher yet.

8 NASSA is a fascinating entrant here. The one-time South African G1 placegetter was due to step out on international day in December but he was scratched with a lame right front leg that eventually proved to be a ligament injury. He then had a lung infection but looks to be over it from his trials and trackwork. He's a very talented galloper and it may pay to watch him first time out.

3 SIMPLY INVINCIBLE ran a bold race for second in the Hong Kong Macau Trophy. He will be competitive yet again.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

This race is interesting with a number of Happy Valley specialists returning to Sha Tin for this 1,800m contest.

8 VICTORY BOYS is one of them. He hasn't raced at Sha Tin since he found form almost 12 months back, and he is yet to step beyond 1,400m at the bigger track. He should be well suited here and can win once again.

11 INDUSTRIALIST WAY has won at both tracks and is drawn to get an ideal run in transit. He will be in the mix back at Sha Tin.

1 GENERAL SHERMAN has been racing well without winning, often proving too one-paced to get himself in the finish. Joao Moreira jumps aboard again and he is sure to have his supporters.

13 WORKS OF ART is another who is quite one-paced, but he should jump out and position on or near the speed with the blinkers on and he looks suited with only 116 pounds on his back.